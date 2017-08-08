Arthur Keleti to Address Risk and Security as Guest Keynote Speaker at Armour Information Security Expo 2017

Cayman Islands, 8 August 2017: Armour Information Security Expo 2017, Caymans information security conference brought to you by eShore Ltd & Optiv, is delighted to announce Arthur Keleti, Cyber Secret Futurist, author of the book The Imperfect Secret, and TED Talk speaker, will deliver the shows morning keynote presentation on Thursday, 28 September at Marriott Beach Resort, Grand Cayman.

Arthur Keletti

(firmenpresse) - Cayman Islands, 8 August 2017: Armour Information Security Expo 2017, Caymans information security conference brought to you by eShore Ltd & Optiv, is delighted to announce Arthur Keleti, Cyber Secret Futurist, author of the book The Imperfect Secret, and TED Talk speaker, will deliver the shows morning keynote presentation on Thursday, 28 September at Marriott Beach Resort, Grand Cayman.



In his keynote speech, The Imperfect Secret: Three out of four of our most precious secrets will be completely public by 2020  are you ready, Arthur will share answers to important questions on where the world is heading in regards to information sharing and hiding, what makes a secret, and why they are so important to us.



I am delighted to support the efforts of the Armour Information Security Expo in Cayman Islands and advance the cause of cybersecurity awareness. Through the cloud of 100 billion Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices in 2020 and the upcoming challenges of Artificial Intelligence, we should focus our attention on what matters the most - our secrets, said Arthur.



By realising the real priorities of the individual, the business, and the state, and by applying them to our IT systems, we will also regain the ability to control our assets and our privacy; and let's face it, that is the real deal, not whether we can make a computer faster. I'm looking forward to meeting you all and comparing notes on cybersecurity, Arthur continues.



The Armour Information Security Expo is brought to Cayman by Polly Pickering, the founder of eShore Ltd, a leading IT & Cyber Security provider for offshore jurisdictions in the Caribbean, Bermuda, and Latin America markets.



We have recognised that cyber security has now become a corporate responsibility. As boardrooms are moving cyber-security planning to the top of the corporate agenda, and chief executives are increasingly faced with taking responsibility for data breaches, we need to arm ourselves - thats why Armour 2017 is so important.





The event will welcome the industrys leading thought-leaders, practitioners, policy-makers, and analysts from around the world and also features breakout sessions, panel discussions, and demonstrations led by expert speakers and sponsors.



EVENT INFORMATION

Arthur Keleti will be speaking at Armour Information Security Expo 2017 on: Thursday 28th September, 9:30am  10:15am



The full agenda and speaker programme can be viewed here: http://armour.ky



EARLY BIRD REGISTRATION NOW OPEN:

Armour Information Security Expo 2017 with eShore & Optiv takes place at Marriott Beach Resort, Grand Cayman on 28th September 2017.



To avoid disappointment, apply for an early bird ticket before 11th August. Visit: http://armour.ky.









More information:

http://https://www.realwire.com/releases/Arthur-Keleti-to-Address-Risk-and-Security-Armour-Information-Security-Expo



PressRelease by

RealWire

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/08/2017 - 18:27

Language: English

News-ID 555710

Character count: 3314

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Leah Wood

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 1522883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 08/08/2017



Number of hits: 115



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease