Digital Ally, Inc. to Discuss Second Quarter 2017 Operating Results on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - LENEXA, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced digital technology products for law enforcement, homeland security and commercial security applications, today announced that it will host an investor conference on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017, the results of the Special Meeting of Shareholders to be held on August 14, 2017, its recent significant victories in its patent infringement litigation against Axon Enterprise, Inc. ("Axon," formerly known as TASER International, Inc.) and other topics of interest. The Company will release its operating results for the second quarter in a press release prior to the conference call.

Digital Ally is a leading global designer, manufacturer and innovator in the growing field of digital technology. Digital Ally is the only company serving the military, law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services and the commercial fleet industries that is capable of providing the complete end-to-end hardware and software solution. The Company's product lines include in-car audio/video recording equipment, body-worn cameras, cloud and local server software and storage solutions. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide. Digital Ally is headquartered in Lenexa, Kansas. For news and information please visit or follow us on Twitter (at)digitalallyinc and Facebook .

