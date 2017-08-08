EPAM Recognized as a Leader in Continuous Testing Services by Independent Research Firm

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM),
a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software
development services, today announced it has been named a leader in continuous
testing in the report "The Forrester Wave(TM): Continuous Testing Service
Providers, Q3 2017." EPAM ranked the highest among vendors in the testing
processes and practices, and continuous testing (CT) client base criteria.
According to the report, "EPAM is an ideal partner for both newcomers and mature
practitioners of digital business that aspire to deliver quality at speed and
are moving to Agile and continuous delivery models."
Forrester states that differentiators among the leaders included those service
providers that have automation, modern testing practices, accelerators and top
talent. The report also found that shift-left performance testing has gained
traction, as digital, mobile, and internet-of-things (IoT) software all increase
the need for early performance testing.
"EPAM's position as a leader in continuous testing is recognized in this report,
which we believe highlights the increased importance of continuous testing for
uninterrupted software delivery. Many of our clients are under pressure to
deliver new digital platforms faster while improving user experiences. They turn
to us as their technology partner that can combine agile development with
continuous testing and delivery to optimize the entire development lifecycle,
successfully delivering better software, faster," said Victor Dvorkin, Co-Head
Global Delivery, EPAM. "Forrester's research points to EPAM's engineering DNA,
tooling, accelerators and ruthless automation, and states that we have
demonstrated both breadth and depth in all services."
To assess the state of the CT services market, Forrester evaluated the strengths
and weaknesses of top CT service providers. After examining past research, user
needs assessments, and vendor and expert interviews, Forrester evaluated vendors
across 29 criteria in three categories: current offering, strategy and market
presence.
To view an example of the open source accelerators that differentiate the
leaders in this report, visit the Report Portal, which allows testers and key
project stakeholders to manage and view all testing results and reports in one
place.
You can download a complimentary copy of the "The Forrester Wave(TM): Continuous
Testing Service Providers, Q3 2017" here. Learn more about EPAM at www.epam.com.
About EPAM Systems
Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has leveraged its core engineering
expertise to become a leading global product development and digital platform
engineering services company. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative
strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with
its customers to deliver innovative solutions that turn complex business
challenges into real business opportunities. EPAM's global teams serve customers
in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a
recognized market leader among independent research agencies and was ranked #12
in FORBES 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies, as a top information
technology services company on FORTUNE'S 100 Fastest-Growing Companies, and as a
top UK Digital Design & Build Agency. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and
follow us on Twitter (at)EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking
statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities
Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to
risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to
be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors
discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with
the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update
or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under
applicable securities law.
CONTACT: Danielle Ruess-Saltz
M: 267.978.7688
danielle_ruess-saltz(at)epam.com
