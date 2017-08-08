EPAM Recognized as a Leader in Continuous Testing Services by Independent Research Firm

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM),

a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software

development services, today announced it has been named a leader in continuous

testing in the report "The Forrester Wave(TM): Continuous Testing Service

Providers, Q3 2017." EPAM ranked the highest among vendors in the testing

processes and practices, and continuous testing (CT) client base criteria.

According to the report, "EPAM is an ideal partner for both newcomers and mature

practitioners of digital business that aspire to deliver quality at speed and

are moving to Agile and continuous delivery models."



Forrester states that differentiators among the leaders included those service

providers that have automation, modern testing practices, accelerators and top

talent. The report also found that shift-left performance testing has gained

traction, as digital, mobile, and internet-of-things (IoT) software all increase

the need for early performance testing.



"EPAM's position as a leader in continuous testing is recognized in this report,

which we believe highlights the increased importance of continuous testing for

uninterrupted software delivery. Many of our clients are under pressure to

deliver new digital platforms faster while improving user experiences. They turn

to us as their technology partner that can combine agile development with

continuous testing and delivery to optimize the entire development lifecycle,

successfully delivering better software, faster," said Victor Dvorkin, Co-Head

Global Delivery, EPAM. "Forrester's research points to EPAM's engineering DNA,

tooling, accelerators and ruthless automation, and states that we have

demonstrated both breadth and depth in all services."



To assess the state of the CT services market, Forrester evaluated the strengths



and weaknesses of top CT service providers. After examining past research, user

needs assessments, and vendor and expert interviews, Forrester evaluated vendors

across 29 criteria in three categories: current offering, strategy and market

presence.



To view an example of the open source accelerators that differentiate the

leaders in this report, visit the Report Portal, which allows testers and key

project stakeholders to manage and view all testing results and reports in one

place.



You can download a complimentary copy of the "The Forrester Wave(TM): Continuous

Testing Service Providers, Q3 2017" here. Learn more about EPAM at www.epam.com.



About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has leveraged its core engineering

expertise to become a leading global product development and digital platform

engineering services company. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative

strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with

its customers to deliver innovative solutions that turn complex business

challenges into real business opportunities. EPAM's global teams serve customers

in over 25 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. EPAM is a

recognized market leader among independent research agencies and was ranked #12

in FORBES 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies, as a top information

technology services company on FORTUNE'S 100 Fastest-Growing Companies, and as a

top UK Digital Design & Build Agency. Learn more at http://www.epam.com/ and

follow us on Twitter (at)EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements which may constitute forward-looking

statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities

Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to

risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to

be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from

those expressed or implied include general economic conditions and the factors

discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with

the Securities and Exchange Commission. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update

or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new

information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under

applicable securities law.



