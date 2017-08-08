Banca IFIS S.p.A.:profitability, capital ratios and credit quality continue improving. The Interbanca Group achieves break-even

Highlights- 1st Half 2017 Results

RECLASSIFIED DATA1

First half

1 January - 30 June



-Net banking income: 250,0 million Euro (+65,7%)

- Net profit from financial activities: 268,5 million Euro (+98,7%)

- Operating costs: 122,6 million Euro (+59,7%)

- Profit for the period: 103,7 million Euro (+165,0%)

- Credit risk cost of loans to SMEs positive for 14 bps;

- SMEs net bad-loan ratio (excluding NPL Area): 1.4% (+0,2%);

- SMEs gross bad-loan coverage ratio: 90,7% (-1,3%);

- Total Group employees: 1.404 people (1.323 at 31 December 2016);

- Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1): 16,4% (15,7% at 31 December 2016) ;

- Total Own Funds Capital Ratio: 16,4% (15,7% at 31 December 2016)2.



Highlights- 2nd Quarter 2017 Results

RECLASSIFIED DATA3

Second quarter

1 April - 30 June



- Net banking income: 147,8 million Euro (+98,8%)

- Net profit from financial activities: 166,4 million Euro (+149,0%)

- Operating costs: 66,2 million Euro (+61,6%)

- Profit for the period: 71,0 million Euro (+315,6%)



Mestre (Venice), 8 August 2017 - The Board of Directors of Banca IFIS met today

under the chairmanship of Sebastien Egon Fürstenberg and approved the interim

financial report for the first half of 2017.

"The results approved today are in line with the commitments made to

shareholders at the time of the Interbanca Group's acquisition as well as the

announcement of the 2017-2019 strategic plan", said Giovanni Bossi, Banca IFIS

CEO. "Above all, I want to underscore the consistency of our performance with

the business model adopted by Banca IFIS. Our results testify to the success of

our efforts to integrate and develop the businesses. We are focusing on the

bank's core segments and the technological tools supporting the relationship

with customers and our market growth. We have come a long way in the past few



months, but have much further still to go: the company has significant potential

and tremendous growth opportunities. We have a duty to continue creating value.

Our history shows that since 2002 we have always generated returns in capital

above 10%: it is this strength and the responsibility that accompanies our every

day decisions".



Highlights (reclassified data4)



- Net banking income5 totalled 250,0 million Euro, +65,7% from 265,4 million

Euro in the first half of 2016 (150,9 million Euro at 30 June 2016). The

positive performance of all the Bank's core segments was the result of, among

other things, a series of factors such as the consolidation of the former GE

Capital Interbanca Group, which concerned specifically Corporate Banking and

Leasing; the gain on the sale of NPLs; and the positive impact of the breakdown

of the difference between the fair value as measured in the business combination

and the carrying amount of the receivables recognised by Interbanca and the

leasing subsidiary over time, which largely arose from the positions allocated

to Workout & Recovery and Structured Finance. More detailed information for each

segment can be found below. At 30 June 2017, net banking income included also

the costs associated with the funding for the acquisition, which concerned the

increase in rendimax funding volumes and the securitisations carried out in late

2016.

- Net value adjustments amounted to a positive 18,5 million Euro, compared to a

negative 15,8 million Euro in the first half of 2016. The adjustments in the

Trade Receivables segment alone stood at 11,7 million Euro, compared to 11,6

million Euro at 30 June 2016 (+0,7%). This result testifies to Banca IFIS's

relentless ability to lend by carefully assuming credit risk. There were other

value adjustments referring to Leasing (1,1 million Euro), Tax Receivables (0,1

million Euro), and Corporate Banking (31,8 million Euro). Concerning

specifically net value adjustments on NPL receivables, 14,8 million Euro were

reclassified to interest receivable and similar income to present more fairly

this particular business, for which net value adjustments represent an integral

part of the return on the investment.

- Operating costs totalled 122,6 million Euro (76,8 million Euro at 30 June

2016, +59,7%). The cost/income ratio stood at 49,0%, compared to 50,9% in the

prior-year period. Personnel expenses amounted to 49,5 million Euro (27,6

million Euro in June 2016, +79,3%). The increase referred for 16,6 million Euro

to the former Interbanca Group. At 30 June 2017, the Group's employees numbered

1404. Administrative expenses amounted to 69,9 million Euro, up 50,3% from 46,5

million Euro in the prior-year period. The item included 14,7 million Euro in

costs referring to the Group's new subsidiaries.



At 30 June 2017, the Group profit for the period totalled 103,7 million Euro, up

165,0% from 39,1 million Euro at 30 June 2016.



For a better understanding of the results for the period and the comparative

data, please note that changes in market interest rates and the bank's funding

rates required revising the method to calculate the internal transfer rates for

2017, and therefore updating them. To facilitate the comparison of the two

reference periods, the 2016 results have been restated according to the 2017

funding approach across all segments.



As for the contribution of individual segments5 to the operating and financial

results at 30 June 2017, here below are the highlights:



- Loans to businesses (including the trade receivables, leasing, and corporate

banking segments) generated 164,3 million Euro in net banking income. Total

loans to businesses amounted to 5.245,9 million Euro, compared to 5.233,8

million Euro at 31 December 2016 (+0,2%). This was largely the result of the

slight decline in the trade receivables segment (-4,0%) and the increase in the

corporate banking and leasing segments (+7,4% and +5,5%, respectively).

Specifically, the breakdown of loans to corporate customers was as follows:

15,8 % are due from the public sector and 84,2% from the private sector.

Trade Receivables generated 70,1 million Euro in net banking income (68,0

million Euro in the first half of 2016, +3,2%); the segment's turnover rose to

5,6 billion Euro (+12,5% from 30 June 2016), with 5.136 corporate customers

(+5,3% compared to the prior-year period). Outstanding trade receivables

declined by 2.970,3 million Euro (-4,0% from December 2016). The Corporate

Banking segment generated 65,1 million Euro in net banking income. This amount

included the 53,7 million Euro positive impact of the breakdown of the

difference between the fair value as measured in the business combination and

the carrying amount of the receivables recognised by the subsidiary Interbanca

over time. This largely arose from the positions allocated to Workout & Recovery

and Structured Finance. The nominal amount of the segment's receivables was

1.711,8 million Euro (-1,6%). The Leasing segment's net banking income totalled

29,0 million Euro thanks to the positive trend in the number of customers as

well as loans, contributing to the rise in market share, and included the

positive impact of the breakdown of the difference between the fair value as

measured in the business combination and the carrying amount of the receivables

recognised by the subsidiary over time, which amounted to 4,1 million Euro. The

nominal amount of the segment's receivables was 1.336,1 million Euro.

- The NPL Area1 generated 79,0 million Euro in net banking income, compared to

58,4 million Euro in the prior-year period (+35,2%). This amount included 17,6

million Euro in gains on the sale of a portfolio (5,7 million Euro at June

30 2016). In the first six months of 2017, the NPL Area acquired portfolios of

receivables with a nominal value of 2,3 billion Euro, bringing the total amount

of positions to 1.447.090 for an overall nominal value of 11,0 billion Euro.

- Tax Receivables generated 8,8 million Euro in net banking income, up 14,2%

from 7,7 million Euro at 30 June 2016.

- The net banking income of Governance&Services was negative 2 million Euro.

This was largely because of the lower overall contribution from the government

bond portfolio-which in the first half of 2016 contributed 7,5 million Euro in

interest income-as well as the fact that Banca IFIS incurred, and continues

incurring in 2017, significant costs associated with the additional funding for

the closing of the acquisition of the former Interbanca Group.



Here below is the breakdown of net non-performing loans concerning loans to

SMEs:

- net bad loans amounted to 71,6 million Euro, compared to 65,1 million Euro at

the end of 2016 (+10%); the net bad-loan ratio was 1,4%, up from 1,3% at 31

December 2016. The coverage ratio stood at 90,7% (92% at 31 December 2016)

- the balance of net unlikely to pay was 226,4 million Euro, +9,2% from 207,3

million Euro at the end of 2016; the coverage ratio declined to 43,5% from

45,9% at 31 December 2016.

- Net non-performing past due exposures totalled 173,5 million Euro, compared

with 137,4 million Euro in December 2016 (+26,2%). The rise in past due

exposures was due to the natural increase in such exposures to Italy's Public

Administration as well as to new private-sector past due positions concerning

individual long-standing clients that had never been classified within this

category. The coverage ratio of net non-performing past due exposures was 10,4%

(19,4% at 31 December 2016).



Overall, gross non-performing loans to businesses (always excluding the non-

performing loans of the NPL Area and the Tax Receivables segment) totalled

1.367,3 million Euro, with 895,7 million Euro in impairment losses and a

coverage ratio of 65,5%.



At the end of the period, consolidated equity totalled 1.283,3 million Euro,

compared to 1.218,8 million Euro at 31 December 2016.



The consolidated CET1 and Total Own Funds Ratios of the Banca IFIS Group alone,

excluding the effect of the consolidation of the Parent Company La Scogliera2 ,

both amounted to 16,38% at the end of 30 June 2017, compared to 15,71% at the

end of 2016.



For more details, see the Consolidated Interim Report at 30 June 2017, available

in the "Institutional Investors" section of the official website

www.bancaifis.it



Declaration of the Corporate Accounting Reporting Officer



Pursuant to Article 154 bis, Paragraph 2 of the Consolidated Law on Finance, the

Corporate Accounting Reporting Officer, Mariacristina Taormina, declares that

the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the

accounting records, books and entries.



1 Net value adjustments in the NPL Area, totalling 14,8 million Euro at 30 June

2017 compared to 16,5 million Euro at 30 June 2016, were reclassified to

interest receivable and similar income to present more fairly this particular

business, for which net value adjustments represent an integral part of the

return on the investment.

2 The reported total own funds refers only to the scope of the Banca IFIS Group,

thus excluding the effects of the prudential consolidation in the parent La

Scogliera S.p.A. Consolidated own funds, risk-weighted assets and solvency

ratios at 30 June 2017 were determined based on the regulatory principles set

out in Directive 2013/36/EU (CRD IV) and Regulation (EU) 575/2013 (CRR) dated

26 June 2013, which were transposed in the Bank of Italy's Circulars no. 285 and

286 of 17 December 2013. Article 19 of the CRR requires to include the

unconsolidated holding of the banking Group in prudential consolidation. The

CET1 at 30 June 2017 including La Scogliera S.p.A. amounted to 14,8%, compared

to 14,7% at 31 December 2016, while the Total Own Funds Ratio totalled 15,6%,

compared to 15,3% at 31 December 2016.

5 To facilitate the comparison between the results of the reference periods, the

funding cost included in the net interest income for 2016 was recalculated

according to the new 2017 funding approach.





Press Release- First Six Months 2017:

http://hugin.info/143833/R/2126253/811739.pdf







