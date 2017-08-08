/ Mining & Metals


West High Yield Releases Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/08/17 -- West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: WHY) (the "Company") announces the release of its financial results and Management Discussion and Analysis for the six months ended June 30, 2017 which have been filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at .

For an update on the Company's current activities please refer to the press release of July 31, 2017.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada with a primary objective to locate and develop economic gold, nickel and magnesium properties.

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Contacts:
Frank Marasco
President and Chief Executive Officer
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.
(403) 660-3488
(403) 206-7159 (FAX)


Dwayne Vinck
Chief Financial Officer
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.
(403) 257-2637
(403) 206-7159 (FAX)



More information:
http://www.whyresources.com



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


