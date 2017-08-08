Cuba Ventures Signs LOI with Al-Fahim Technologies Group, UAE, for $40 million Euros Initial Capital to Jointly Create Cuba Financing Division (CUBAFIN) Company

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuba Ventures
Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) (OTCBB:MPSFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it
has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with AL-FAHIM TECHNOLOGIES GROUP
("AFTG") which outlines the general terms and conditions of the proposed
creation of a Cuba Financing system to be named CUBAFIN. The initial funding,
agreed by the partner "AFTG", for short to medium term loans to non-
governmental, non-military or non-security force entities, is $40 million Euros
(approx. $59 million CAD), Cuba Ventures Corp has identified numerous Cuba
related opportunities which would benefit from the said financing.
Acquisition of IBTO Florida Travel Agency Completed
The Company is pleased to announce the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange
acceptance to a Share Purchase Agreement pursuant to which the Company acquired
a 19% interest in International Business and Travel Opportunities LLC, a Florida
based travel agency. Consideration under the agreement is the issuance of
500,000 shares at a deemed value of $0.05 and the payment of $10,000 CDN.
Shares issued pursuant to this transaction are subject to Canadian and US hold
resale restrictions.
Through the Florida Licensed travel company IBTO, in which the company now owns
equity, legal group travel packages, flights & cruises for Americans, can be
promoted across all 432 websites owned by Cuba Ventures Corp, directly into the
U.S market.
Proposed creation of CUBAFIN financing platform
Cuba Ventures Corp. entered into a Letter of Intent with AL-FAHIM TECHNOLOGIES
GROUP, Dubai, UAE "www.alfahimtechnologies.com". AL-FAHIM TECHNOLOGIES GROUP was
founded by Dr Sulaiman Al-Fahim and has over 300 million in current investments,
with an aim to invest 5 billion USD over the next 3 years in multiple sectors
including, Fintech, biotech, nontech, blockchain, energy, software, hardware,
etc. "AFTG" intends to participate in a proprietary financing platform to
facilitate short to medium terms loans for Cuba related transactions, both
private and international, with an initial capitalization of $40 million Euros
(approx $59 million CAD). All seed capital for loans to be provided by AL-FAHIM
TECHNOLOGIES GROUP. The CUBAFIN finance platform intends to provide payment
solutions for Letter of Credit (LC) holders, short term financing requirements
and, to stimulate the self-employed private economy, giving Cuban entrepreneurs
access to much needed capital. Through CubaFin, Cuba Ventures Corp hopes to
assemble numerous deals it has identified over the past 12 months, which could
directly impact the company's revenues, especially in the Cuba Travel & Media
sectors associated with the wholly owned subsidiary Travelucion. Additionally,
the CubaFin platform hopes to enable third party financiers to directly finance
outstanding secured receivables while obtaining above market interest returns.
CubaFin should appeal to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) looking for
an improved way of working capital financing by selling their outstanding means
of payment collection from sales in the Cuban market (typically LC and Secured
Drafts) by transferring the credit rights to CubaFIN and, its financiers.
Contrary to traditional invoice finance, CubaFin will be fast, flexible and
employ transparent contract terms. The Company is working toward a definitive
agreement.
Tyrval partnership expected to be first benefactor of CUBAFIN
As a direct result of the recent commercial mission to Cuba, Cuba Ventures
partner Tyrval hopes to submit over 10 million USD in offers before year end. If
these offers are accepted by the entities involved, these sales would be the
first to benefit from CUBAFIN related bridge-financing. Investors are reminded
that Tyrval revenue is subject to a 5% royalty payable to Cuba Ventures plus,
any dividends derived from the CUBAFIN divisions bridge financing of these
proposed sales.
Cuba Ventures Corp Consulting Division
The Company's Travel and Media division continues to grow under its separate and
current specific management team, however, shareholders are mindful that Cuba
Ventures Corp retains a group of professionals with a combined +60 years
experience dealing with Cuba, in varied; commercial, legal and financial fields.
In March 2016 the company engaged the Cuba banking expert Alfredo Manresa,
initially as an advisor and, more recently, assuming the role as director. The
Consulting division is spearheaded by Mr. Manresa and his team, independent of
the core facets of travel and media. The premise of this Consulting Division, is
to compliment the company's R&D efforts in all realms, including, future
ventures which may, consequently, become directly or indirectly related to the
core travel and media business. Consulting efforts, such as partnering with
Tyrval, securing investments for new or refurbished hotel developments and
properties or, working with partners who augment the efficiency of the
hospitality industry in Cuba, invariably transmit secondary benefit to Cuba
Ventures in its nucleus travel and media sectors. As a self financed division,
whose income is derived through individual consulting; revenue, income or
equity, the consulting division places little if any financial burden on Cuba
Ventures Corps expenditures. For Cuba Ventures to expand its presence in other
Cuba related activities, an active consulting division is paramount to achieving
this important objective. Finally, a financial component, such as CUBAFIN,
guarantees to Cuba Ventures, speedy bridge-loan approval of certain transactions
while, augmenting the financial security of these. The management thus concludes
that the impending advent of CUBAFIN could play a beneficial role in the efforts
of the consulting division while, simultaneously, providing additional revenue
in core divisions.
About Cuba Ventures Corp.:
Cuba Ventures Corp. interest is a TSX.V listed company capitalizing on the
growth and unique opportunities in the USD $3.5 billion per year Cuban travel
and tourism industry. Travelucion, a wholly owned subsidiary, is a digital media
and marketing company which owns a vast portfolio of Cuba related websites and
online portals providing Cuba travel information in up to six languages,
featuring individual web assets for Cuba's popular cities and towns, online
booking solutions and online reservations through proprietary software, catering
to international visitors to Cuba. These websites generate over 35 million page-
views per year. Travelucion's online travel division is a duly licensed retail
travel supplier handling millions of dollars in sales annually.
Cuba Ventures Corp has acquired an equity interest in a Florida, USA domiciled,
licensed and bonded travel agency which specializes in travel to Cuba. This
equity ownership permits the company and, its subsidiary Travelucion, to promote
U.S compliant travel packages to American citizens through its equity partner
International Business & Travel Opportunities, LLC, Fort Lauderdale, Florida,
USA.
Cuba Ventures consulting division harnesses over 60 years of combined advisor
experience in submitting and, obtaining approval, for joint ventures, joint
production agreements, and import/export permits for foreign enterprises. More
recently the company has taken a royalty approach for future agreements between
third parties anxious to begin commercial operations with Cuba and, the
company's Cuba Consulting Unit. Current contractual partnerships include Tyrval,
a worldwide hotel industry supplier. Cuba Ventures intends to augment the amount
of financially beneficial consulting related partnerships.
For further information on Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V: CUV) or Travelucion visit
the Company's website at www.cubaventures.com or www.travelucion.com. The
Company has 73,012,487 shares issued and outstanding.
CUBA VENTURES CORP.
"Steve Marshall"
______________________________
STEVE MARSHALL, CEO
For further information contact myself or:
Nick Findler
Cuba Ventures Corp.
Telephone: 604-639-3850
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info(at)cubaventures.com
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS
RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.
This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-
looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of
historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the
Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes
the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on
reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future
performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those
in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to
update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or
opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual
results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include
market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of
capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.
Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further
information.
