Cuba Ventures Signs LOI with Al-Fahim Technologies Group, UAE, for $40 million Euros Initial Capital to Jointly Create Cuba Financing Division (CUBAFIN) Company

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuba Ventures

Corp. (TSX-V:CUV) (OTCBB:MPSFF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it

has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with AL-FAHIM TECHNOLOGIES GROUP

("AFTG") which outlines the general terms and conditions of the proposed

creation of a Cuba Financing system to be named CUBAFIN. The initial funding,

agreed by the partner "AFTG", for short to medium term loans to non-

governmental, non-military or non-security force entities, is $40 million Euros

(approx. $59 million CAD), Cuba Ventures Corp has identified numerous Cuba

related opportunities which would benefit from the said financing.



Acquisition of IBTO Florida Travel Agency Completed



The Company is pleased to announce the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange

acceptance to a Share Purchase Agreement pursuant to which the Company acquired

a 19% interest in International Business and Travel Opportunities LLC, a Florida

based travel agency. Consideration under the agreement is the issuance of

500,000 shares at a deemed value of $0.05 and the payment of $10,000 CDN.

Shares issued pursuant to this transaction are subject to Canadian and US hold

resale restrictions.



Through the Florida Licensed travel company IBTO, in which the company now owns

equity, legal group travel packages, flights & cruises for Americans, can be

promoted across all 432 websites owned by Cuba Ventures Corp, directly into the

U.S market.



Proposed creation of CUBAFIN financing platform



Cuba Ventures Corp. entered into a Letter of Intent with AL-FAHIM TECHNOLOGIES

GROUP, Dubai, UAE "www.alfahimtechnologies.com". AL-FAHIM TECHNOLOGIES GROUP was

founded by Dr Sulaiman Al-Fahim and has over 300 million in current investments,

with an aim to invest 5 billion USD over the next 3 years in multiple sectors

including, Fintech, biotech, nontech, blockchain, energy, software, hardware,



etc. "AFTG" intends to participate in a proprietary financing platform to

facilitate short to medium terms loans for Cuba related transactions, both

private and international, with an initial capitalization of $40 million Euros

(approx $59 million CAD). All seed capital for loans to be provided by AL-FAHIM

TECHNOLOGIES GROUP. The CUBAFIN finance platform intends to provide payment

solutions for Letter of Credit (LC) holders, short term financing requirements

and, to stimulate the self-employed private economy, giving Cuban entrepreneurs

access to much needed capital. Through CubaFin, Cuba Ventures Corp hopes to

assemble numerous deals it has identified over the past 12 months, which could

directly impact the company's revenues, especially in the Cuba Travel & Media

sectors associated with the wholly owned subsidiary Travelucion. Additionally,

the CubaFin platform hopes to enable third party financiers to directly finance

outstanding secured receivables while obtaining above market interest returns.

CubaFin should appeal to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) looking for

an improved way of working capital financing by selling their outstanding means

of payment collection from sales in the Cuban market (typically LC and Secured

Drafts) by transferring the credit rights to CubaFIN and, its financiers.

Contrary to traditional invoice finance, CubaFin will be fast, flexible and

employ transparent contract terms. The Company is working toward a definitive

agreement.



Tyrval partnership expected to be first benefactor of CUBAFIN



As a direct result of the recent commercial mission to Cuba, Cuba Ventures

partner Tyrval hopes to submit over 10 million USD in offers before year end. If

these offers are accepted by the entities involved, these sales would be the

first to benefit from CUBAFIN related bridge-financing. Investors are reminded

that Tyrval revenue is subject to a 5% royalty payable to Cuba Ventures plus,

any dividends derived from the CUBAFIN divisions bridge financing of these

proposed sales.



Cuba Ventures Corp Consulting Division



The Company's Travel and Media division continues to grow under its separate and

current specific management team, however, shareholders are mindful that Cuba

Ventures Corp retains a group of professionals with a combined +60 years

experience dealing with Cuba, in varied; commercial, legal and financial fields.

In March 2016 the company engaged the Cuba banking expert Alfredo Manresa,

initially as an advisor and, more recently, assuming the role as director. The

Consulting division is spearheaded by Mr. Manresa and his team, independent of

the core facets of travel and media. The premise of this Consulting Division, is

to compliment the company's R&D efforts in all realms, including, future

ventures which may, consequently, become directly or indirectly related to the

core travel and media business. Consulting efforts, such as partnering with

Tyrval, securing investments for new or refurbished hotel developments and

properties or, working with partners who augment the efficiency of the

hospitality industry in Cuba, invariably transmit secondary benefit to Cuba

Ventures in its nucleus travel and media sectors. As a self financed division,

whose income is derived through individual consulting; revenue, income or

equity, the consulting division places little if any financial burden on Cuba

Ventures Corps expenditures. For Cuba Ventures to expand its presence in other

Cuba related activities, an active consulting division is paramount to achieving

this important objective. Finally, a financial component, such as CUBAFIN,

guarantees to Cuba Ventures, speedy bridge-loan approval of certain transactions

while, augmenting the financial security of these. The management thus concludes

that the impending advent of CUBAFIN could play a beneficial role in the efforts

of the consulting division while, simultaneously, providing additional revenue

in core divisions.



About Cuba Ventures Corp.:



Cuba Ventures Corp. interest is a TSX.V listed company capitalizing on the

growth and unique opportunities in the USD $3.5 billion per year Cuban travel

and tourism industry. Travelucion, a wholly owned subsidiary, is a digital media

and marketing company which owns a vast portfolio of Cuba related websites and

online portals providing Cuba travel information in up to six languages,

featuring individual web assets for Cuba's popular cities and towns, online

booking solutions and online reservations through proprietary software, catering

to international visitors to Cuba. These websites generate over 35 million page-

views per year. Travelucion's online travel division is a duly licensed retail

travel supplier handling millions of dollars in sales annually.



Cuba Ventures Corp has acquired an equity interest in a Florida, USA domiciled,

licensed and bonded travel agency which specializes in travel to Cuba. This

equity ownership permits the company and, its subsidiary Travelucion, to promote

U.S compliant travel packages to American citizens through its equity partner

International Business & Travel Opportunities, LLC, Fort Lauderdale, Florida,

USA.



Cuba Ventures consulting division harnesses over 60 years of combined advisor

experience in submitting and, obtaining approval, for joint ventures, joint

production agreements, and import/export permits for foreign enterprises. More

recently the company has taken a royalty approach for future agreements between

third parties anxious to begin commercial operations with Cuba and, the

company's Cuba Consulting Unit. Current contractual partnerships include Tyrval,

a worldwide hotel industry supplier. Cuba Ventures intends to augment the amount

of financially beneficial consulting related partnerships.



For further information on Cuba Ventures Corp. (TSX-V: CUV) or Travelucion visit

the Company's website at www.cubaventures.com or www.travelucion.com. The

Company has 73,012,487 shares issued and outstanding.



CUBA VENTURES CORP.



"Steve Marshall"



______________________________

STEVE MARSHALL, CEO



For further information contact myself or:

Nick Findler

Cuba Ventures Corp.

Telephone: 604-639-3850

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info(at)cubaventures.com



NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS

RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.



This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-

looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of

historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the

Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes

the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on

reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future

performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those

in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to

update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or

opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual

results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include

market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of

capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further

information.













