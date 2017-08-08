Sanofi Files Suit in the U.S. to Defend its Patent Rights on Lantus®

Sanofi Files Suit in the U.S. to Defend its Patent Rights on Lantus(®)



Paris, France - August 8, 2017 - Sanofi announced today that it filed a patent

infringement suit against Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. ("Merck") on August 8, 2017

in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. In its suit

Sanofi alleges infringement of two patents.



The suit was triggered by a notification received from Merck in late June, in

which Merck stated that it had filed an NDA (505(b)(2) New Drug Application)

with FDA for an insulin glargine vial drug product. Merck also stated that its

NDA included a paragraph IV certification challenging all of the Sanofi patents

then listed in the FDA Orange Book for Sanofi's Lantus® and Lantus® SoloStar®

products.



About Sanofi

Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes

therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five

global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and

Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi

is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).







Contacts:



Media Relations Investor Relations

Ashleigh Koss George Grofik

Tel: +1 (908) 981-8745 Tel. +33 (0) 1 53 77 45 45

Mobile: +1 (908) 205-2572 ir(at)sanofi.com

Ashleigh.Koss(at)sanofi.com







