Sanofi Files Suit in the U.S. to Defend its Patent Rights on Lantus(®)
Paris, France - August 8, 2017 - Sanofi announced today that it filed a patent
infringement suit against Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. ("Merck") on August 8, 2017
in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey. In its suit
Sanofi alleges infringement of two patents.
The suit was triggered by a notification received from Merck in late June, in
which Merck stated that it had filed an NDA (505(b)(2) New Drug Application)
with FDA for an insulin glargine vial drug product. Merck also stated that its
NDA included a paragraph IV certification challenging all of the Sanofi patents
then listed in the FDA Orange Book for Sanofi's Lantus® and Lantus® SoloStar®
products.
About Sanofi
Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, discovers, develops and distributes
therapeutic solutions focused on patients' needs. Sanofi is organized into five
global business units: Diabetes and Cardiovascular, General Medicines and
Emerging Markets, Sanofi Genzyme, Sanofi Pasteur and Consumer Healthcare. Sanofi
is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: SAN) and in New York (NYSE: SNY).
