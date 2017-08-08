Prothena Reports Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results and Provides R&D Update

DUBLIN, Ireland, Aug. 08, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc

(NASDAQ:PRTA), a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on the

discovery, development and commercialization of novel protein immunotherapies,

today reported financial results for the second quarter and first six months of

2017. In addition, the Company provided an update on its R&D programs.



"During the quarter, we achieved two important milestones in our first-in-class

protein immunotherapy pipeline, completing enrollment of our Phase 3 VITAL

Amyloidosis Study evaluating NEOD001 in newly diagnosed, treatment naïve

patients with AL amyloidosis and cardiac dysfunction, and initiating the Phase

2 PASADENA study of PRX002/RG7935 in patients with early Parkinson's disease,"

said Gene Kinney, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Prothena. "We

also appointed two exceptionally talented leaders into key roles to further

expand our ability to advance our R&D pipeline. Looking ahead, we expect topline

results from our Phase 1b MAD study of PRX003 in patients with psoriasis in



October, and topline results from our Phase 2b PRONTO study of NEOD001 in

patients with AL amyloidosis in the second quarter of 2018. With both the PRONTO

and VITAL studies now fully enrolled, our team is focused on activities to

support registration submissions for NEOD001."



Second Quarter 2017 and Recent Highlights:



* Initiated the Phase 2 PASADENA study of PRX002/RG7935 in patients with early

Parkinson's disease, triggering a $30 million milestone payment from Roche

to Prothena. PASADENA is a global two-part clinical study that is being

conducted by Roche. The primary endpoint of this study is the comparison of

change from baseline in the Movement Disorder Society-Unified Parkinson's

Disease Rating Scale (MDS-UPDRS) total score (parts 1, 2 and 3) at week 52

in each of the two treatment groups vs. the placebo group.

* Completed enrollment in the Phase 3 VITAL Amyloidosis Study evaluating

NEOD001 in newly diagnosed, treatment naïve patients with AL amyloidosis and

cardiac dysfunction. The original target enrollment of 236 patients was

exceeded and 260 patients have been randomized into the study. The VITAL

study is a global, double-blind, placebo-controlled, registrational study

with an event-based composite primary endpoint of all-cause mortality or

cardiac hospitalizations as qualifying events. Secondary endpoints include

biomarker, quality of life and functional measures.

* In a late-breaking therapeutic strategies session at the

13(th) International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases

(AD/PD), Dr. Joseph Jankovic of Baylor College of Medicine presented

clinical data from the 80-patient Phase 1b multiple ascending dose study of

PRX002/RG7935 in patients with Parkinson's disease. The positive results

supported advancing PRX002/RG7935 into a Phase 2 study, PASADENA.

* Appointed Sarah Noonberg, MD, PhD as Chief Medical Officer to define and

advance Prothena's product pipeline and lead its clinical and medical

organizations. Dr. Noonberg has extensive drug development experience across

several therapeutic categories and has led large, global organizations

across several phases of drug development.

* Appointed Wagner Zago, PhD as Chief Scientific Officer to define and execute

Prothena's research strategy and advance its drug discovery pipeline. Dr.

Zago had been Prothena's Head of Research since 2015 and has led teams that

have advanced four programs based on novel mechanisms into clinical

development.

Upcoming Research and Development Milestones



NEOD001 is a monoclonal antibody for the potential treatment of AL amyloidosis:



* Topline results in the Phase 2b PRONTO study (129 patients) expected in the

second quarter of 2018

PRX003 is a monoclonal antibody for the potential treatment of inflammatory

diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis:



* Topline results from the Phase 1b multiple ascending dose, safety and proof-

of-biology study in 32 patients (8 patients per dose-level cohort,

randomized 3:1) with psoriasis expected in October 2017

PRX004 is a monoclonal antibody for the potential treatment of ATTR amyloidosis:



* Clinical development expected to begin by mid-2018

Second Quarter and First Six Months of 2017 Financial Results



Prothena reported a net loss of $17.7 million and $53.1 million for the second

quarter and first six months of 2017, respectively, as compared to a net loss of

$40.4 million and $68.0 million for the second quarter and first six months of

2016, respectively. Net loss per share for the second quarter and first six

months of 2017 was $0.46 and $1.44, respectively, as compared to a net loss per

share of $1.18 and $1.99 for the second quarter and first six months of 2016,

respectively.



Prothena reported total revenue of $26.8 million and $27.1 million for the

second quarter and first six months of 2017, respectively, as compared to total

revenue of $0.3 million and $0.6 million for the second quarter and first six

months of 2016, respectively. The increase in revenue for the second quarter and

first six months of 2017 was primarily due to achievement of a clinical

milestone from Roche of $30.0 million (of which $26.6 million was recognized as

collaboration revenue and $3.4 million was recognized as an offset to R&D

expenses).



Research and development (R&D) expenses totaled $34.0 million and $59.7 million

for the second quarter and first six months of 2017, respectively, as compared

to $32.4 million and $52.9 million for the second quarter and first six months

of 2016, respectively. The increase in R&D expenses for the second quarter and

first six months of 2017 was primarily due to higher clinical trial and

personnel cost offset in part by lower external expenses for product

manufacturing. R&D expenses included non-cash share-based compensation expense

of $2.7 million and $5.0 million for the second quarter and first six months of

2017, respectively, as compared to $1.8 million and $3.2 million for the second

quarter and first six months of 2016, respectively.



General and administrative (G&A) expenses totaled $10.9 million and $21.7

million for the second quarter and first six months of 2017, respectively, as

compared to $8.1 million and $15.3 million for second quarter and first six

months of 2016, respectively. The increase in G&A expenses for the second

quarter was primarily due to increases in personnel costs. The increase in G&A

expenses for the first six months was primarily due to increases in personnel,

consulting and other expenses partially offset by a gain recognized in the first

quarter of 2017 from the assignment of our former South San Francisco facility

lease. G&A expenses included non-cash share-based compensation expense of $3.9

million and $7.2 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2017,

respectively, as compared to $2.7 million and $5.0 million in the second quarter

and first six months of 2016, respectively.



Total non-cash share-based compensation expense was $6.7 million and $12.3

million for the second quarter and first six months of 2017, respectively, as

compared to $4.5 million and $8.3 million for the second quarter and first six

months of 2016, respectively.



As of June 30, 2017, Prothena had $475.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash and no debt.



As of July 21, 2017, Prothena had approximately 38.3 million ordinary shares

outstanding.



The Company expects the full year 2017 net cash burn from operating and

investing activities to be $160 to $170 million, which includes the milestone

from Roche earned in the second quarter of 2017 upon initiation of the Phase 2

study of PRX002/RG7935, and to end the year with approximately $375 million in

cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (mid-point). The estimated full year

2017 net cash burn from operating and investing activities is primarily driven

by an estimated net loss of $177 to $191 million, which includes an estimated

$26 million of non-cash share-based compensation expense.



About Prothena



Prothena Corporation plc is a global, late-stage clinical biotechnology company

establishing fully-integrated research, development and commercial capabilities.

Fueled by its deep scientific understanding built over decades of research in

protein misfolding and cell adhesion - the root causes of many serious or

currently untreatable amyloid and inflammatory diseases - Prothena seeks to

fundamentally change the course of progressive diseases associated with this

biology. The Company's pipeline of antibody therapeutic candidates targets a

number of indications including AL amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease

and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002/RG7935), inflammatory diseases,

including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003), and ATTR amyloidosis

(PRX004). The Company continues discovery of additional novel therapeutic

candidates where its deep scientific understanding of disease pathology can be

leveraged. For more information, please visit the Company's website

at www.prothena.com



Forward-looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate

to, among other things, the sufficiency of our funding to advance our diverse

pipeline; the timing of announcing topline results from the Phase 2b study of

NEOD001; the timing of announcing topline results from the Phase 1b study of

PRX003; the timing of initiating clinical development of PRX004; our expected

net cash burn from operating and investing activities for 2017 and cash balance

at the end of 2017; and our estimated net loss and non-cash share-based

compensation expense for 2017. These statements are based on estimates,

projections and assumptions that may prove not to be accurate, and actual

results could differ materially from those anticipated due to known and unknown

risks, uncertainties and other factors, including but not limited to the risks,

uncertainties and other factors described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our

Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

(SEC) on February 27, 2017 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q

filed with the SEC. Prothena undertakes no obligation to update publicly any

forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new

information, future events or changes in Prothena's expectations.



PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited - amounts in thousands except per share data)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, June 30,



2017 2016 2017 2016



Collaboration revenue $ 26,812 $ 333 $ 27,071 $ 598



Total revenue 26,812 333 27,071 598



Operating expenses:



Research and 34,032 32,359 59,730 52,852

development



General and 10,912 8,134 21,744 15,316

administrative



Total operating 44,944 40,493 81,474 68,168

expenses



Loss from operations (18,132 ) (40,160 ) (54,403 ) (67,570 )



Other expense, net (856 ) (96 ) (1,630 ) (26 )



Loss before income (18,988 ) (40,256 ) (56,033 ) (67,596 )

taxes



Provision for (benefit (1,287 ) 189 (2,948 ) 370

from) income taxes



Net loss $ (17,701 ) $ (40,445 ) $ (53,085 ) $ (67,966 )



Basic and diluted net $ (0.46 ) $ (1.18 ) $ (1.44 ) $ (1.99 )

loss per share



Shares used to compute

basic and diluted net 38,073 34,358 36,922 34,192

loss per share







PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited - amounts in thousands)



June 30, December 31,



2017 2016



Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 471,729 $ 386,923



Other current assets 39,991 4,439



Total current assets 511,720 391,362



Property and equipment, net 55,843 56,452



Restricted cash 4,056 4,056



Other assets 7,381 8,106



Total non-current assets 67,280 68,614



Total assets $ 579,000 $ 459,976



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Accrued research and development $ 20,799 $ 19,073



Other current liabilities 18,800 22,002



Total current liabilities 39,599 41,075



Non-current liabilities: 52,425 53,498



Total liabilities 92,024 94,573



Total shareholders' equity 486,976 365,403



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 579,000 $ 459,976

























