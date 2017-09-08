SOITEC: Soitec announces the successful early amortization of its 2018 OCEANEs with a 98.74% conversion rate

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Soitec announces the successful early amortization of its 2018 OCEANEs with a
98.74% conversion rate
* Early reduction of debts by ?41.8 million and equity reinforcement by nearly
the same amount
* Share capital increased by 3.48%
* Positive net cash position
Bernin (Grenoble), France, August 9, 2017 - Soitec, a world leader in generating
and manufacturing revolutionary semiconductor materials confirms, as announced
on July 7, 2017, the successful early amortization, effective as of August
8, 2017, of all the outstanding bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for
new or existing shares issued by the Company on September 18, 2013 and expiring
on September 18, 2018 (ISIN code FR0011566793, mnemonic "YSOIA") (hereinafter
the « OCEANEs »)[1].
As of July 7, 2017, 16,205,264 OCEANEs were outstanding, representing
approximately 40.5% of the initially issued OCEANEs, as almost all others have
been bought-back in June 2016, as announced by the Company on June 6, 2016.
The holders of the OCEANEs had the option up to and including July 28, 2017
either to exercise their shares allocation right to obtain 0.066 ordinary share
of ?2.00 par value per OCEANE, or to receive a cash reimbursement of their
OCEANEs, at par value, i.e. ?2.58 per OCEANE, plus accrued interests since the
last interest payment date, representing a total amount of ?2.64823 per OCEANE.
Almost all the OCEANEs holders have opted for shares allocation.
As a consequence, 16,001,014 OCEANEs, i.e. 98.74% of the OCEANEs outstanding as
of July 7, 2017 have been converted into 1,056,057 ordinary shares of ?2.00 par
value. The balance, i.e. 204,250 non-converted OCEANEs, has been reimbursed in
cash for an approximate total amount of ?541,000.
After the early amortization process, the Company's share capital has been
increased by ?2,112,114, i.e. by about 3.48%.
It now amounts to ?62,758,749.70 and is divided in 31,367,567 ordinary shares of
?2.00 par value each (ISIN code FR0013227113, mnemonic "SOI") and of 236,157
preference shares of ?0.10 par value each, not listed[2].
This process gives to Soitec the opportunity to early reduce its debts by ?41.8
million, to reinforce its equity by nearly the same amount, and to have a
positive net cash position.
About Soitec
Soitec (Euronext, Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing
innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies to
serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,000 patents worldwide, its
strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for
high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has
manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.
Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.
Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation (Société Anonyme) with a share
capital of ?62,758,749.70, having its registered office located at Parc
Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and
registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number
384 711 909.
For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter:
(at)Soitec_EN
Media Contact
Investor Relations
Camille Dufour
Steve Babureck +33 (0)6 79 49 51 43
+1 858 519 6230 camille.dufour(at)soitec.com
or +33 (0)6 16 38 56 27
steve.babureck(at)soitec.com Isabelle Laurent
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 51
isabelle.laurent(at)ddbfinancial.fr
Fabrice Baron
+33 (0)1 53 32 61 27
fabrice.baron(at)ddbfinancial.fr
# # #
Disclaimer
This announcement may not be published, distributed or circulated in the United
States of America. The early redemption undertaking may not be accepted in or
from the United States of America or any other jurisdiction in which said
redemption could be unlawful or subject to restrictions, nor may it be addressed
to persons residing in the United States of America or in any such jurisdiction.
No document pertaining to this early redemption may be directly or indirectly
transmitted in such jurisdictions or to such persons. This announcement is not
an offer to purchase securities in the United States of America or solicitation
of an order to sell securities in the United States of America or in any other
jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation would be illegal.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
[1] 2018 OCEANEs have been the subject of a prospectus approved by the French
Autorité des Marchés Financiers under visa no. 13-482 dated September 10, 2013.
[2] Further to the expiry, on July 26, 2017, of the 1-year vesting period
concerning 18 beneficiaries of the free preference shares allocation plan
approved by the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting held on
April 11, 2016 (on first notice) and on April 29, 2016 (on second notice), as
implemented by the Board of Directors from July 26, 2016, 236,157 preference
shares of ?0.10 par value each have been issued at par value, involving an
increase of ?23,615.70 of the Company's share capital.
Download the press release in PDF:
http://hugin.info/143589/R/2124785/810803.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: SOITEC via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.soitec.com
Date: 08/09/2017 - 07:30
Language: English
News-ID 555757
Character count: 6764
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: SOITEC
Stadt: CROLLES CEDEX
Number of hits: 46
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.