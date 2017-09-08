SOITEC: Soitec announces the successful early amortization of its 2018 OCEANEs with a 98.74% conversion rate

Bernin (Grenoble), France, August 9, 2017 - Soitec, a world leader in generating

and manufacturing revolutionary semiconductor materials confirms, as announced

on July 7, 2017, the successful early amortization, effective as of August

8, 2017, of all the outstanding bonds convertible into and/or exchangeable for

new or existing shares issued by the Company on September 18, 2013 and expiring

on September 18, 2018 (ISIN code FR0011566793, mnemonic "YSOIA") (hereinafter

the « OCEANEs »)[1].



As of July 7, 2017, 16,205,264 OCEANEs were outstanding, representing

approximately 40.5% of the initially issued OCEANEs, as almost all others have

been bought-back in June 2016, as announced by the Company on June 6, 2016.



The holders of the OCEANEs had the option up to and including July 28, 2017

either to exercise their shares allocation right to obtain 0.066 ordinary share

of ?2.00 par value per OCEANE, or to receive a cash reimbursement of their

OCEANEs, at par value, i.e. ?2.58 per OCEANE, plus accrued interests since the

last interest payment date, representing a total amount of ?2.64823 per OCEANE.



Almost all the OCEANEs holders have opted for shares allocation.



As a consequence, 16,001,014 OCEANEs, i.e. 98.74% of the OCEANEs outstanding as

of July 7, 2017 have been converted into 1,056,057 ordinary shares of ?2.00 par

value. The balance, i.e. 204,250 non-converted OCEANEs, has been reimbursed in

cash for an approximate total amount of ?541,000.



After the early amortization process, the Company's share capital has been

increased by ?2,112,114, i.e. by about 3.48%.



It now amounts to ?62,758,749.70 and is divided in 31,367,567 ordinary shares of

?2.00 par value each (ISIN code FR0013227113, mnemonic "SOI") and of 236,157

preference shares of ?0.10 par value each, not listed[2].



This process gives to Soitec the opportunity to early reduce its debts by ?41.8

million, to reinforce its equity by nearly the same amount, and to have a

positive net cash position.





About Soitec



Soitec (Euronext, Paris) is a world leader in designing and manufacturing

innovative semiconductor materials. The company uses its unique technologies to

serve the electronics markets. With more than 3,000 patents worldwide, its

strategy is based on disruptive innovation to answer its customers' needs for

high performance, energy efficiency and cost competitiveness. Soitec has

manufacturing facilities, R&D centers and offices in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.



Soitec and Smart Cut are registered trademarks of Soitec.



Soitec is a French joint-stock corporation (Société Anonyme) with a share

capital of ?62,758,749.70, having its registered office located at Parc

Technologique des Fontaines - Chemin des Franques - 38190 Bernin (France), and

registered with the Grenoble Trade and Companies Register under number

384 711 909.











For more information, please visit www.soitec.com and follow us on Twitter:

(at)Soitec_EN





[1] 2018 OCEANEs have been the subject of a prospectus approved by the French

Autorité des Marchés Financiers under visa no. 13-482 dated September 10, 2013.

[2] Further to the expiry, on July 26, 2017, of the 1-year vesting period

concerning 18 beneficiaries of the free preference shares allocation plan

approved by the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting held on

April 11, 2016 (on first notice) and on April 29, 2016 (on second notice), as

implemented by the Board of Directors from July 26, 2016, 236,157 preference

shares of ?0.10 par value each have been issued at par value, involving an

increase of ?23,615.70 of the Company's share capital.



