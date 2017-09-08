Ahold Delhaize reports a strong quarter with sales growth and higher margins driven by synergies

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





* Net sales increased by 67.3% to ?16.1 billion (up 64.6% at constant exchange

rates)

* Net income increased by 68.2% to ?355 million (up 66.5% at constant exchange

rates)

* Pro forma net sales increased by 3.4% to ?16.0 billion (up 1.8% at constant

exchange rates)

* Pro forma underlying operating income increased by ?64 million to ?626

million, up 11.4%

* Pro forma underlying operating margin increased to 3.9%, compared to 3.6% in

Q2 2016

* Strong free cash flow of ?400 million, guidance of ?1.6 billion for full

year 2017 reiterated

* Integration on track, with net synergies of ?117 million delivered in the

first half of 2017

* Total expected merger synergies increased to ?750 million, reinvesting ?250

million in our brands







Zaandam, the Netherlands, August 9, 2017 - Ahold Delhaize, a leader in

supermarkets and eCommerce with market-leading local brands in 11 countries,

published strong second quarter 2017 results today, driven by an improvement in

sales and merger synergies resulting in higher margins.



Dick Boer, CEO of Ahold Delhaize, said: "We are pleased to report a strong set

of results. Sales improved across the board and the group underlying operating

margin increased by 30 basis points to 3.9% as merger synergy savings continued

to track ahead of projections.



"A year after the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, the integration of the two

companies is fully on track and delivering results as we continue to focus on

strengthening our local brands through our Better Together strategy. We expect

to achieve gross synergies of ?750 million by 2019, of which ?250 million will

be reinvested in our brands.



"We look toward the second half of the year with confidence and expect our

underlying operating margin for the full year 2017 to be broadly in line with



the first half of the year, with ?220 million net synergies for 2017.



"We have a successful omni-channel strategy in place that combines a thriving

network of brick-and-mortar stores with leading online businesses. We are

accelerating investments in our eCommerce operations to further unlock their

promising growth potential. We expect close to ?3 billion of online consumer

sales in 2017, putting us on track to achieve nearly ?5 billion by 2020.



"In the United States, our sales performance improved with returning inflation,

while margins expanded on the back of strong synergy savings. Our U.S. brands

are well-placed in a fast-changing competitive landscape. We continue to improve

the price positioning of our Ahold USA brands and have developed effective

competitive plans for Food Lion, facing new competition.



"In the United States we are making good progress in setting up Retail Business

Services, combining scale and building expertise in own brands, digital and IT.

Additionally, we are implementing a brand-centric operating model to strengthen

local competitiveness in our markets and we expect a one-off restructuring

charge of ?70 million related to this, mainly in 2017.



"The Netherlands reported another strong quarter with robust sales growth in

both supermarkets and eCommerce. Albert Heijn continues to improve and innovate

its assortment, providing a fresh and healthy offering and more convenient

solutions for customers. We are proud that bol.com was recognized as the

strongest retail brand in the Netherlands, for three years in a row.



"We continue to return excess capital to shareholders through our ongoing share

buyback program of ?1 billion, which we expect to complete by the end of 2017.

Furthermore, we reiterate our guidance of ?1.6 billion free cash flow for the

year after ?1.8 billion in capital expenditure."







170809_Ahold Delhaize Q217_Interim Report:

http://hugin.info/130711/R/2126267/811748.pdf



170809_Ahold Delhaize Q217_Analyst Presentation:

http://hugin.info/130711/R/2126267/811749.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Ahold Delhaize via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.ahold.com



PressRelease by

Ahold Delhaize

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/09/2017 - 06:45

Language: English

News-ID 555761

Character count: 4753

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ahold Delhaize

Stadt: Amsterdam





Number of hits: 44



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease