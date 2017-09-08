Novo Nordisk increased reported operating profit by 8% in the first six months of 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Sales increased by 4% measured in Danish kroner
Sales increased by 4% in Danish kroner and by 3% in local currencies to DKK
57.1 billion.
* Sales of Tresiba(®) increased by 155% to DKK 3.7 billion (149% in local
currencies)
* Sales of Victoza(®) increased by 21% to DKK 11.5 billion (18% in local
currencies).
* Sales of Saxenda(®) increased by 98% to DKK 1.2 billion (90% in local
currencies)
* Sales in North America Operations increased by 5% (2% in local currencies).
* Sales in International Operations increased by 4% (5% in local currencies).
Sales within diabetes and obesity care increased by 11% to DKK 47.5 billion (10%
in local currencies). Sales within biopharmaceuticals declined by 19% to DKK
9.6 billion (20% in local currencies), primarily reflecting an impact from the
introduction of a generic version of the hormone replacement therapy product
Vagifem(®) and from rebate adjustments for human growth hormone in Q1 2016, both
in the USA, whereas sales within haemophilia were broadly unchanged.
Operating profit increased by 8% reported in Danish kroner and by 6% in local
currencies to DKK 26.9 billion.
Net profit increased by 4% to DKK 20.1 billion. Diluted earnings per share
increased by 6% to DKK 8.07.
In June, Victoza(®) received a positive 17-2 vote from the FDA Advisory
Committee acknowledging that clinical trial data provided substantial evidence
of cardiovascular risk reduction. Furthermore, Novo Nordisk received EU approval
for an update of both the Victoza(®) and Saxenda(®) labels reflecting the
evidence of cardiovascular risk reduction.
The Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend for 2017 of DKK 3.00 per
share of DKK 0.20 that will be paid in August 2017.
The financial outlook for 2017 has been updated and sales growth measured in
local currencies is now expected to be in the range of 1% to 3% compared with
the previous range of 0% to 3%. A negative currency impact of 3 percentage
points is now expected, reflecting the recent and significant depreciation of
the US dollar and most other key invoicing currencies versus the Euro and the
Danish krone. Operating profit growth measured in local currencies is now
expected to be in the range of 1% to 5% compared with the previous range of -1%
to 3%. A negative currency impact of 4 percentage points is now expected.
For 2018, formulary negotiations with Pharmacy Benefit Managers and managed care
organisations in the USA are progressing. Subject to the final outcome of these
negotiations, average prices after rebates are expected to be lower compared
with the levels in 2017, predominantly driven by the basal insulin segment. The
market access for Novo Nordisk's key products is, however, expected to remain
broadly unchanged compared to 2017.
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO: "We are well on track to deliver
on our targets for 2017 based on sales growth driven by our new, innovative
products within diabetes and obesity care and a continued focus on cost control.
Although the formulary negotiations in the USA reflect the tough competitive
environment, we remain confident that our long-term financial growth targets are
achievable."
Contacts for further information
Media:
Katrine Sperling +45 3079 6718 krsp(at)novonordisk.com
Ken Inchausti (US) +1 267 809 7552 kiau(at)novonordisk.com
Investors:
Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak(at)novonordisk.com
Hanna Ögren +45 3079 8519 haoe(at)novonordisk.com
Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 armk(at)novonordisk.com
Christina Jensen +45 3079 3009 cnje(at)novonordisk.com
Kasper Veje (US) +1 609 235 8567 kpvj(at)novonordisk.com
Company announcement No 60 / 2017
PR170809_Q2_2017_UK:
http://hugin.info/2013/R/2126247/811740.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Novo Nordisk A/S via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://novonordisk.com
Date: 08/09/2017 - 07:31
Language: English
News-ID 555762
Character count: 4754
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Novo Nordisk A/S
Stadt: Bagsvaerd
Number of hits: 52
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.