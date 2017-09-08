Novo Nordisk increased reported operating profit by 8% in the first six months of 2017

Sales increased by 4% measured in Danish kroner



Sales increased by 4% in Danish kroner and by 3% in local currencies to DKK

57.1 billion.



* Sales of Tresiba(®) increased by 155% to DKK 3.7 billion (149% in local

currencies)

* Sales of Victoza(®) increased by 21% to DKK 11.5 billion (18% in local

currencies).

* Sales of Saxenda(®) increased by 98% to DKK 1.2 billion (90% in local

currencies)

* Sales in North America Operations increased by 5% (2% in local currencies).

* Sales in International Operations increased by 4% (5% in local currencies).



Sales within diabetes and obesity care increased by 11% to DKK 47.5 billion (10%

in local currencies). Sales within biopharmaceuticals declined by 19% to DKK

9.6 billion (20% in local currencies), primarily reflecting an impact from the

introduction of a generic version of the hormone replacement therapy product

Vagifem(®) and from rebate adjustments for human growth hormone in Q1 2016, both

in the USA, whereas sales within haemophilia were broadly unchanged.



Operating profit increased by 8% reported in Danish kroner and by 6% in local

currencies to DKK 26.9 billion.



Net profit increased by 4% to DKK 20.1 billion. Diluted earnings per share

increased by 6% to DKK 8.07.



In June, Victoza(®) received a positive 17-2 vote from the FDA Advisory

Committee acknowledging that clinical trial data provided substantial evidence

of cardiovascular risk reduction. Furthermore, Novo Nordisk received EU approval

for an update of both the Victoza(®) and Saxenda(®) labels reflecting the

evidence of cardiovascular risk reduction.



The Board of Directors has approved an interim dividend for 2017 of DKK 3.00 per

share of DKK 0.20 that will be paid in August 2017.



The financial outlook for 2017 has been updated and sales growth measured in



local currencies is now expected to be in the range of 1% to 3% compared with

the previous range of 0% to 3%. A negative currency impact of 3 percentage

points is now expected, reflecting the recent and significant depreciation of

the US dollar and most other key invoicing currencies versus the Euro and the

Danish krone. Operating profit growth measured in local currencies is now

expected to be in the range of 1% to 5% compared with the previous range of -1%

to 3%. A negative currency impact of 4 percentage points is now expected.



For 2018, formulary negotiations with Pharmacy Benefit Managers and managed care

organisations in the USA are progressing. Subject to the final outcome of these

negotiations, average prices after rebates are expected to be lower compared

with the levels in 2017, predominantly driven by the basal insulin segment. The

market access for Novo Nordisk's key products is, however, expected to remain

broadly unchanged compared to 2017.



Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO: "We are well on track to deliver

on our targets for 2017 based on sales growth driven by our new, innovative

products within diabetes and obesity care and a continued focus on cost control.

Although the formulary negotiations in the USA reflect the tough competitive

environment, we remain confident that our long-term financial growth targets are

achievable."



