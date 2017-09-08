Biocartis Group NV: Invitation to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION

Wednesday, 9 August 2017, 07:00 CEST



Invitation to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting



Mechelen, Belgium, 9 August 2017 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or

'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels:

BCART), has the honor to invite its shareholders, warrant holders, directors and

statutory auditor to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting that will be held

on Monday 11 September 2017 at 10:00 a.m. CEST at the offices of the Company at

Generaal de Wittelaan 11B, 2800 Mechelen, Belgium.



The agenda of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting includes the proposed

appointment of Herman Verrelst as director of the Company and approval of a new

warrant plan for Herman Verrelst as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

He will be taking up the role of Chief Executive Officer as from 1 September

2017.



In order to be admitted to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting, the holders

of securities issued by the Company must comply with Article 536 of the Belgian

Companies Code and the articles of association of the Company, and fulfill the

formalities described in the convening notice. The convening notice and other

documents relating to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting can be consulted

on the website of the Company.



--- END ---

More information:

Renate Degrave

Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Biocartis

email rdegrave(at)biocartis.com

tel +32 15 631 729 | mobile +32 471 53 60 64





About Biocartis

Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics

(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving



clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.

Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-

result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,

highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in

virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September

2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu

addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These

areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx

market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers ten oncology tests and two infectious

disease tests in Europe. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo

Library available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.





The Biocartis trademark and logo are trademarks of Biocartis and are used and

registered in Europe. Idylla(TM) is a registered trademark in the United States

and other countries. The Idylla(TM) trademark and logo are trademarks of and

used by Biocartis. This press release is not for distribution, directly or

indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be prohibited by applicable

law. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and

observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any

violation of any such restrictions by any person. Please refer to the product

labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product.

This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or

purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be

offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the

United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from

registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.



Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking

statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking

statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Biocartis expressly

disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking

statements in this press release. You should not place undue reliance on

forward-looking statements.









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Biocartis Group NV via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://https://biocartis.com/



PressRelease by

Biocartis Group NV

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/09/2017 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 555763

Character count: 5157

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Biocartis Group NV

Stadt: Mechelen





Number of hits: 47



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease