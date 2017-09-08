Biocartis Group NV: Invitation to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PRESS RELEASE: REGULATED INFORMATION
Wednesday, 9 August 2017, 07:00 CEST
Invitation to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting
Mechelen, Belgium, 9 August 2017 - Biocartis Group NV (the 'Company' or
'Biocartis'), an innovative molecular diagnostics company (Euronext Brussels:
BCART), has the honor to invite its shareholders, warrant holders, directors and
statutory auditor to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting that will be held
on Monday 11 September 2017 at 10:00 a.m. CEST at the offices of the Company at
Generaal de Wittelaan 11B, 2800 Mechelen, Belgium.
The agenda of the extraordinary shareholders' meeting includes the proposed
appointment of Herman Verrelst as director of the Company and approval of a new
warrant plan for Herman Verrelst as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
He will be taking up the role of Chief Executive Officer as from 1 September
2017.
In order to be admitted to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting, the holders
of securities issued by the Company must comply with Article 536 of the Belgian
Companies Code and the articles of association of the Company, and fulfill the
formalities described in the convening notice. The convening notice and other
documents relating to the extraordinary shareholders' meeting can be consulted
on the website of the Company.
--- END ---
More information:
Renate Degrave
Manager Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Biocartis
email rdegrave(at)biocartis.com
tel +32 15 631 729 | mobile +32 471 53 60 64
About Biocartis
Biocartis (Euronext Brussels: BCART) is an innovative molecular diagnostics
(MDx) company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving
clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry.
Biocartis' proprietary MDx Idylla(TM) platform is a fully automated sample-to-
result, real-time PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system that offers accurate,
highly reliable molecular information from virtually any biological sample in
virtually any setting. Biocartis launched the Idylla(TM) platform in September
2014. Biocartis is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu
addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases. These
areas represent respectively the fastest growing and largest segments of the MDx
market worldwide. Today, Biocartis offers ten oncology tests and two infectious
disease tests in Europe. More information: www.biocartis.com. Press Photo
Library available here. Follow us on Twitter: (at)Biocartis_.
The Biocartis trademark and logo are trademarks of Biocartis and are used and
registered in Europe. Idylla(TM) is a registered trademark in the United States
and other countries. The Idylla(TM) trademark and logo are trademarks of and
used by Biocartis. This press release is not for distribution, directly or
indirectly, in any jurisdiction where to do so would be prohibited by applicable
law. Any persons reading this press release should inform themselves of and
observe any such restrictions. Biocartis takes no responsibility for any
violation of any such restrictions by any person. Please refer to the product
labeling for applicable intended uses for each individual Biocartis product.
This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or
purchase of securities in any jurisdiction. No securities of Biocartis may be
offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration with the
United States Securities and Exchange Commission or an exemption from
registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Forward-looking statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance. These forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Biocartis expressly
disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking
statements in this press release. You should not place undue reliance on
forward-looking statements.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Biocartis Group NV via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://https://biocartis.com/
Date: 08/09/2017 - 07:00
Language: English
News-ID 555763
Character count: 5157
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Biocartis Group NV
Stadt: Mechelen
Number of hits: 47
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.