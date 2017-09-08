P&A in automated production: A wide range of applicators is a selling point

Print & apply systems manufactured by cab in Germany are very successful in automated production. In addition to the rugged design, this is mainly because of the modular construction. Mario Hiss has been working at cab for 18 years. In a personal talk with cabs editorial department, the Sales Director Print and Apply Systems explains why the systems are that well received by customers.

(firmenpresse) - Mr. Hiss, how do customers benefit from the modular construction system?



M. Hiss: The system is basically split into a print unit and the applicator. Both of them can be combined depending upon individual needs. We offer as standard two different unwinding diameters for the print units and all systems in a left or right hand version. A wide range of accessories and different floor stands are available to allow flexibility in installation. This facilitates both the integration in already existing and simplifies the project planning of new production lines. Hermes systems turn out to be a safe investment for the future. And, if requirements should change, such as the product to be marked or the size of the label, its modular design can be individually adapted.



Is the wide range of applicators a selling point?



M. Hiss: Yes, definitely! From my personal experience I can tell you that most of our customers do not ask about the whether any more. They know us and simply expect us to provide an economic solution for their application tasks. Global presence of our standardized products and their availability in particular with country-specific approvals is becoming a major issue. Our current range is ideal for almost every requirement. No matter whether the label needs to be automatically pressed, rolled or blown on the product, applied as corner-wrap label, on round material such as cables or tubes, in motion or not  we have the ability to offer the right product for almost any application.



What are the factors deciding upon the systems correct configuration?



M. Hiss: Our first step is to analyze the label printing. The special demands on the print image allow us to select the perfect print width and to choose a rather fast or high-resolution print unit. Applications with 2D traceability in particular are focusing on the print quality. Of course, cycle time of the production or packaging line has great influence. If you remove the time the label is printed from the total cycle time, there is usually not much time left to apply the label. Here, the decisive factor is, whether the product is in motion or not at the time it is labeled and from which side the label is applied onto the product. Every field or industrial sector has specific requirements on the quality of the label and has different conditions related to the automation. Our job is to perform a comprehensive evaluation of all these factors. Based on this assessment, we apply the requirements to the specifications of our printers and peripherals and finally make a recommendation on the perfect system to the customer.





How does Hermes C differ from Hermes+?



M. Hiss: Initially, our successful XC printer series for two-color label printing served as template. Print on demand without a blank label has not yet been implemented in XC devices, however this is an all-deciding argument for labeling as there label backfeed is required. Hermes C means the on-going development of our XC and Hermes+ series  not only, but especially for two-color applications in the sector of dangerous goods, the GHS labels. Combined with our peripherals widely differing packages such as pallets, drums, buckets, cans and bottles may be labeled.





http://www.cab.de/en/print-apply



cab is Europes leading manufacturer of devices and systems labeling on components, products and packaging. Healthy global growth, both technical and functional lead and competent customer support are prior goals of the company. There are 350 employees in Germany and in seven subsidiaries abroad as well as 820 distribution partners in more than 80 countries to meet the targets.

