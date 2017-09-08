Glance Technologies Enters Room Service Market in Agreement with Best Western Plus Sands, Part of Chain of 4,200 Hotels



August 9, 2017 - Vancouver, B.C. - Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE:GET.CN) (OTCQB:GLNNF) (CSE:GET.WT), (FKT:GJT) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with the Best Western Plus Sands Hotel in downtown Vancouver, British Columbia to offer Glance Pay Anywhere as a payment feature for hotel guests who order room service.



The Best Western Plus Sands Hotel, located in English Bay, boasts 120 rooms and suites and offers dining options from both The Park and the Bayside Lounge, both of which locations already offer the Glance Pay app as a payment option to customers. Best Western Hotels & Resorts, originally founded in 1946 as Best Western Motels, is an award-winning global family of 4,200+ hotels located in over 100 countries and territories, and offers 10 unique hotel brands.



Our restaurants offer Glance Pay and we are very happy with the results, says Eddy Chau, Assistant GM at the Best Western Plus Sands Hotel, the rewards have enabled us to build more loyal customers. Weve had no fraud or charge backs. We are excited to implement the anti-fraud and security features of the Glance Pay app to give our hotel guests a better experience.



Glance Pay Anywhere allows consumers and merchants to initiate and complete a payment from any location all on their phone. The agreement allows patrons of the hotel to pay for their room service using the Glance Pay app, giving customers better control over room services charges and providing users with an itemized digital receipt of their room service orders, while providing the hotel the convenience and anti-fraud protection afforded by the app. Customers of Best Western Plus Sands Hotel will be able to earn rewards cumulatively with room service and restaurant charges made through the Glance Pay app.



