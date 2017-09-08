Concentrated Figures: Ceresana Analyzes the Global Market for Plastic Masterbatches

More than 4 million tonnes of plastic masterbatches were consumed worldwide in 2016.

Market Study: Masterbatches

(firmenpresse) - The masterbatches industry in Asia-Pacific accounted for about 40% of global demand in 2016. This region generated about one third of total revenues, North America almost 24% and Western Europe 19%. Ceresana expects total revenues generated with masterbatches to increase by 3.7% per year until 2024. The current study examines concentrates in a plastic matrix: white, black, other colors, and additives. While color masterbatches mainly serve to dye plastics, additive masterbatches improve the characteristics of these plastics. Many different additives can be combined, for example stabilizers, antioxidants, antistatic agents, and flame retardants.



White and Black



The most important masterbatch type in 2016 were white masterbatches. Color masterbatches ranked second; colored inorganic and organic pigments are added to them for example.

Over the past eight years, global demand for white masterbatches rose by an average of 2.2% per year. Titanium dioxide is the most important product for the production of white masterbatches. The plastics industry colors toys, electric devices, automotive parts, furniture, plastic films, and other products with them on a large scale. Additionally, Titanium dioxide pigments absorb UV radiation and thus protect the so colored products against damaging sunrays.

The black color mainly results from the addition of carbon black. Carbon black is often used for conductive packaging, films, fibers, forms, tubes, and cables. A known end product are also, for example, garbage bags. Carbon black has advantages as a color additive in many plastic applications and especially for engineering polymers: It is extremely resistant to color changes and fading - even under extreme (outdoor) conditions.



Plastics Are Everywhere



The most important end applications for masterbatches in plastics are packaging, construction, transportation, electrical and electronics as well as industrial products. Accounting for 31% of total global demand in 2016, packaging was the most important sales market. The construction industry ranked second at a considerable distance, followed by the segments industrial products and transportation. The category packaging includes all masterbatches for flexible plastic packaging, such as films, bags, and sacks, and for rigid packaging such as yogurt cups, cans, bottles, and caps. The highest growth rate between 2016 and 2024 is forecast for the segment transportation that is likely to see market volume increase by 3.1% p.a. in the next eight years. This promising application area for plastic parts also includes, among others, the aerospace industry.





The Study in Brief:



Chapter 1 provides a thorough presentation and analysis of the market for masterbatches in plastics  including forecasts up to 2024: Development of demand and revenues are presented for each region.

Chapter 2 examines the 16 largest countries of the market in more detail. Country-specific demand, demand per masterbatch type as well as revenues are depicted. Furthermore, demand per individual application areas is analyzed.

Chapter 3 offers a detailed analysis of application areas. Information is given on the six segments packaging, construction, transportation, electrical and electronics, industrial products, and other applications. This chapter examines the demand for masterbatches per country split by the respective sales market.

Chapter 4 looks at the several types of masterbatches: white, black, color, and additive.

Chapter 5 provides profiles of the largest manufacturers of masterbatches  clearly arranged according to contact details, turnover, profit, product range, production sites, and profile summary. In-depth profiles of 55 producers are given, including A. Schulman Inc., Alok Masterbatches Pvt. Ltd., Americhem Inc., Ampacet Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Clariant International Ltd, Gabriel-Chemie GmbH, Global Colors Group, Hubron International Ltd, Lehmann & Voss & Co. KG, PolyOne Corporation, Prayag Polytech Pvt. Ltd., RTP Company, and TOSAF Group Ltd.





