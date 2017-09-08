Between hype and rejection: "Cloud and multi-Cloud usage in Germany"

IT specialist and multi-cloud service integrator, Arvato Systems, has commissioned the market analysis and consulting company Pierre Audoin Consultants (PAC) to carry out a trend analysis. The results of this analysis will be published over the course of 14 days as posts on the Arvato Systems Cloud blog with comments supplied by the analysts.

Cloud computing has long since progressed from being the predominant topic in information technology to being an important pillar of the economy as a whole. However, with more and more businesses adopting the concept of cloud computing, companies find themselves faced with a new challenge: having to master the potentially ever-increasing complexity that may result from using different cloud platforms.

With this in mind, Arvato Systems has commissioned the market analysis and consulting firm, Pierre Audoin Consultants (PAC), to carry out a telephone survey on usage, investment plans and attitudes around cloud computing and, in particular, the challenges that multi-cloud environments entail.

In June and July 2017, members of management, various departments and, of course, IT decision-makers at German companies were asked to analyze different perspectives regarding this issue. A total of 100 decision-makers from a wide range of industries and companies of various sizes participated in the trend analysis. At the center of this survey were energy, trade and media as well as health care and transportation & logistics, all of which are the focus of Arvato Systems' work. Because the study was primarily concerned with specific experiences and challenges, the survey was limited to companies that already have cloud solutions or at least intensively deal with their use.

In Germany, cloud computing is at the top of the management agenda. Respondents indicated however, that monitoring, data integration and end-to-end security across the various cloud models represent a particularly important challenge.

"Our study shows that multi-cloud uses are on the rise", says Karsten Leclerque, Principal Consultant - Outsourcing & Cloud at PAC. "One trend, which can be deduced from the results, is to work jointly with external service providers to orchestrate and integrate cloud solutions."

For Arvato Systems CEO Matthias Moeller, this statement also reflects his own experiences from cloud projects: "Many of our customers want to benefit from the flexibility, agility and scalability that cloud services offer, but at the same time they have clear expectations and requirements regarding seamless interoperability with their systems. This is exactly where we come in, because we can advise and navigate them through the entire process, offering our customers single-source implementation and integration from."

The results of the study will be published every two weeks as part of a 10-part blog series on the Arvato Systems Cloud Blog from 10 August. By December, the posts will culminate in a complete trend study on "Cloud & Multi-Cloud Usage in Germany".

You can find out more about Arvato Systems' cloud portfolio as well as the company's blog at IT.arvato.com/cloud-en.

About PAC ? a CXP Group Company

Founded in 1976, Pierre Audoin Consultants (PAC) is part of CXP Group, the leading independent European research and consulting firm for the software, IT services and digital transformation industry. CXP Group offers its customers comprehensive support services for the evaluation, selection and optimization of their software solutions and for the evaluation and selection of IT services providers, and accompanies them in optimizing their sourcing and investment strategies. As such, CXP Group supports ICT decision makers in their digital transformation journey. Further, CXP Group assists software and IT services providers in optimizing their strategies and go-to-market approaches with quantitative and qualitative analyses as well as consulting services. Public organizations and institutions equally base the development of their IT policies on our reports. Capitalizing on 40 years of experience, based in 8 countries (with 17 offices worldwide) and with 140 employees, CXP Group provides its expertise every year to more than 1,500 ICT decision makers and the operational divisions of large enterprises as well as mid-market companies and their providers. CXP Group consists of three branches: Le CXP, BARC (Business Application Research Center) and Pierre Audoin Consultants (PAC). For more information please visit https://www.pac-online.com/or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or our Blog.



Global IT specialist Arvato Systems supports major companies through digital transformation. More than 3,000 staff in over 25 locations epitomize in-depth technology expertise, industry knowledge and focus on customer requirements. Working as a team, we develop innovative IT solutions, transition our clients into the Cloud, integrate digital processes and take on IT systems operation and support. As a part of the Bertelsmann-owned Arvato network, we have the unique capability to work across the entire value chain. Our business relationships are personal; we work with our clients as partners, so that together we can achieve long-term success. IT.arvato.com





