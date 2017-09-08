Samsung Back to #1 in the US, But Share is Down

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Aug 9, 2017) - The latest smartphone OS

data from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech reveal that in the three months ending May

2017, iOS performance proved strong in the USA, Australia, and Japan, with

Android making gains in GB, Germany, and France. In urban China, there was

little year-on-year movement, with Android capturing 80.5% of smartphone sales,

up one percentage point from a year earlier.



"Samsung regained the top sales spot in the USA in the three-month period ending

in May 2017, with market share rising to 36.2% from 32.9% during the previous

period," said Dominic Sunnebo, Global Business Unit Director at Kantar

Worldpanel ComTech. "However, this represents a fall of 1.1 percentage points

over the past year, with Apple holding a 34.0% share, up 4.7 percentage points

from a year earlier. The Galaxy S8 launch helped Samsung regain the top position

in the USA, but the bounce from the flagship launch was less than would be

expected from a full product redesign."



Apple and Samsung continue to dominate smartphone sales, each with five models

on the top 10 best-selling list. iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus occupy the top two

spots, with the Samsung Galaxy S7 in third place, just ahead of the Samsung

Galaxy S8 in the number four spot. The launch of the LG G6 had minimal impact,

with the G6 now in thirteenth position with a 1.3% share in the US.



In urban China, iOS share remained almost flat at 19.2%, down 0.4 percentage

points year-over-year, though an improvement from 16.2% in the three months

ending April 2017. Huawei remained the market leader as its share grew 2.9

percentage points to 28.3%. Xiaomi performance edged up after a challenging few

months, with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X coming in as the fourth-best-selling

device in the three months ending May 2017.





"Xiaomi managed to regain some momentum with the Note 4X launch, but the brand

is making slow progress with its higher-tier devices," said Tamsin Timpson,

Strategic Insight Director at Kantar Worldpanel ComTech Asia. "Xiaomi's average

selling price in the three months ending in May was 41% below the market ASP at

¥ 1523, and 33% below Huawei's Honor Brand."



In EU5, Android accounted for 79.5% of smartphone sales in the three months

ending May 2017, increasing 2.8 percentage points from a year earlier, driven by

strong performance in GB, Germany, and France. iOS share edged up across

Germany, France, and Spain, though declines in Great Britain and Italy meant

overall iOS EU5 share remained steady, up 0.2% year-on-year to 18.4%. Europe's

big five markets include Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.



"Samsung performed well in France in the three months ending in May 2017,"

Sunnebo noted. "The low- and mid-tier Galaxy J series and A series models

enabled Samsung to compete more effectively with home-grown upstart Wiko and

global challenger Huawei. However, the largest contributor to Android's EU5

growth came from Huawei, which posted strong sales in all EU5 markets except

Spain. Huawei continued to produce good sales volumes, but its flagship P10

struggled to make an impact in sales rankings, with share gains attributed to

the older, more value-orientated P8 and P9 Lite models."



Note: The Kantar Worldpanel ComTech dataviz can be embedded into online articles

for a visual representation of Kantar Worldpanel ComTech Smartphone OS market

share data. Click here to copy the embed code.



Smartphone OS Sales Share (%)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------

3 m/e May 3 m/e May % pt. 3 m/e May 3 m/e May % pt.

Germany '16 '17 Change USA '16 '17 Change

------------------------------------- -------------------------------------

Android 78.1 81.9 3.8 Android 68.5 64.8 -3.7

iOS 15.1 15.6 0.5 iOS 29.3 34 4.7

Windows 5.6 2.1 -3.5 Windows 1.6 1.1 -0.5

Other 1.2 0.3 -0.9 Other 0.6 0.1 -0.5

------------------------------------- -------------------------------------

3 m/e May 3 m/e May % pt. 3 m/e May 3 m/e May % pt.

GB '16 '17 Change China '16 '17 Change

------------------------------------- -------------------------------------

Android 58.6 63.3 4.7 Android 79.5 80.5 1

iOS 36 34.7 -1.3 iOS 19.6 19.2 -0.4

Windows 5.1 1.4 -3.7 Windows 0.6 0.2 -0.4

Other 0.4 0.6 0.2 Other 0.4 0.1 -0.3

------------------------------------- -------------------------------------

3 m/e May 3 m/e May % pt. 3 m/e May 3 m/e May % pt.

France '16 '17 Change Australia '16 '17 Change

------------------------------------- -------------------------------------

Android 75 80.5 5.5 Android 64.4 61.5 -2.9

iOS 20.8 18.1 -2.7 iOS 32.5 38.1 5.6

Windows 4 1.2 -2.8 Windows 2.6 0.2 -2.4

Other 0.1 0.1 0 Other 0.6 0.2 -0.4

------------------------------------- -------------------------------------

3 m/e May 3 m/e May % pt. 3 m/e May 3 m/e May % pt.

Italy '16 '17 Change Japan '16 '17 Change

------------------------------------- -------------------------------------

Android 81 82.6 1.6 Android 58.9 50.9 -8

iOS 12.7 14 1.3 iOS 40.6 48.4 7.8

Windows 6 3.1 -2.9 Windows 0.1 0 -0.1

Other 0.3 0.3 0 Other 0.4 0.6 0.2

------------------------------------- -------------------------------------

3 m/e May 3 m/e May % pt. 3 m/e May 3 m/e May % pt.

Spain '16 '17 Change EU5 '16 '17 Change

------------------------------------- -------------------------------------

Android 92.8 91 -1.8 Android 76.7 79.5 2.8

iOS 6.9 8.4 1.5 iOS 18.2 18.4 0.2

Windows 0.2 0.6 0.4 Windows 4.6 1.8 -2.8

Other 0.1 0 -0.1 Other 0.5 0.3 -0.2

------------------------------------- -------------------------------------



About Kantar Worldpanel ComTech's Smartphone OS Market Share Data



Kantar Worldpanel ComTech's smartphone OS market share data provides the media

and businesses with access to the most up-to-date sales and market share figures

for the major smartphone operating systems.



This information is based on research extracted from the Kantar Worldpanel

ComTech global consumer panel. ComTech is the largest continuous consumer

research mobile phone tracking panel of its kind in the world, conducting over

one million interviews per year in Europe alone. ComTech tracks mobile phone

behavior -- including phone purchases, bills/airtime, source of purchase, and

usage. It also delivers additional data to promote an understanding of the

drivers of share changes, and consumer insight market dynamics. All consumer

data in this release excludes enterprise sales.



About Kantar Worldpanel



Kantar Worldpanel is the global expert in shoppers' behaviour.



Through continuous monitoring, advanced analytics, and tailored solutions,

Kantar Worldpanel inspires successful decisions by brand owners, retailers,

market analysts, and government organisations globally.



With over 60 years' experience, a team of 3,500, and services covering 60

countries directly or through partners, Kantar Worldpanel turns purchase

behaviour into competitive advantage in markets as diverse as FMCG, impulse

products, fashion, baby, telecommunications, and entertainment, among many

others.



For further information, please visit us at www.kantarworldpanel.com.

About Kantar



Kantar is one of the world's leading data, insight, and consultancy companies.

Working together across the whole spectrum of research and consulting

disciplines, its specialist brands, employing 30,000 people, provide

inspirational insights and business strategies for clients in 100 countries.

Kantar is part of WPP, and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune

Top 500 companies.



For further information, please visit us at www.kantar.com

