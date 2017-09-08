Prosafe SE: Q2 2017 results and webcast on 24 August 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Prosafe SE informs that the results for the second quarter of 2017 will be
published on 24 August 2017 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CEST.
Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CEST
present the results at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo.
The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com. It
will also be possible to ask questions via e-mail during the presentation.
The webcast will be available for replay at www.prosafe.com
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation
vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo
Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to
www.prosafe.com
Larnaca, 9 August 2017
Georgina Georgiou, General Manager
Prosafe SE
For further information, please contact:
Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 30 / +47 907 65 155
Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Prosafe Management AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813
Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations
Prosafe AS
Phone: +47 51 64 25 20 / +47 991 09 467
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
