Prosafe SE: Q2 2017 results and webcast on 24 August 2017

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Prosafe SE informs that the results for the second quarter of 2017 will be

published on 24 August 2017 at approx. 07:00 a.m. CEST.



Stig H. Christiansen, Deputy CEO & CFO will the same day at 10:00 a.m. CEST

present the results at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, Oslo.



The presentation can be followed live via web streaming at www.prosafe.com. It

will also be possible to ask questions via e-mail during the presentation.



The webcast will be available for replay at www.prosafe.com



Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation

vessels. The company is headquartered in Larnaca, Cyprus and listed on the Oslo

Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to

www.prosafe.com



Larnaca, 9 August 2017

Georgina Georgiou, General Manager

Prosafe SE



For further information, please contact:



Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 51 64 25 30 / +47 907 65 155



Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO

Prosafe Management AS

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813



Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager Finance and Investor Relations

Prosafe AS

Phone: +47 51 64 25 20 / +47 991 09 467





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Prosafe SE via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.prosafe.com



PressRelease by

Prosafe SE

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/09/2017 - 10:28

Language: English

News-ID 555791

Character count: 1918

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Prosafe SE

Stadt: Larnaca





Number of hits: 19



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease