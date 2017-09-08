Italy's First Center of Robotic Excellence Established in Northern Italy at Villa Beretta Centro di Riabilitazione

FREIBURG, Germany and RICHMOND, Calif., Aug. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Villa

Beretta" Centro di Riabilitazione, in Costa Masnaga (LC), Italy, has been

established as the first Center of Robotic Excellence in Europe by Ekso Bionics

Holdings, Inc., an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and

industrial use. Villa Beretta was one of the first European adopters of state-

of-the-art exoskeleton technology for rehabilitation, such as the EksoGT(TM),

the first exoskeleton cleared by the U.S. FDA and to receive a CE Mark in Europe

for use with stroke and spinal cord injuries from L5 to C7.



Dr. Franco Molteni, Director of Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, Villa

Beretta, notes, "We look forward to mentoring our peers on using the EksoGT,

which is becoming a cornerstone of our rehabilitation program because it allows

patients to stand up and walk earlier, which has a tremendous impact on their

mood and motivation. As the patient progresses in the rehabilitation process,

the EksoGT will adjust to their development and the clinical team have the

possibility to easily customize the device after each patient to improve patient

outcome with an intelligent supported gait. We strongly believe that sharing our

knowledge on this life-changing technology will not only benefit today's

patients, but provide new rehabilitation opportunities for tomorrow's patients."



As a Center of Excellence, Villa Beretta is committed to provide peer-to-peer

support as a reference site to train other European facilities interested in

becoming proficient in innovative approaches to rehabilitation. Villa Beretta

will also work with Ekso Bionics and three leading U.S. rehabilitation

facilities to aid research and development efforts to advance the use of

innovative exoskeleton technology for mobility-impaired patients. In addition,



Villa Beretta will gather clinical evidence and measureable results on

rehabilitation with EksoGT and create research protocols for proving standard of

care for exoskeletons for rehabilitation.



"Villa Beretta is one of our first European customers for the EksoGT, as well as

a leader in the rehabilitation community for stroke and spinal cord injuries,"

said Matthias Stief, president and managing director of Ekso Bionics Europe

GmbH. "We're proud to welcome Villa Beretta as one of our Centers of Excellence,

who will play an indispensable role in training other European rehabilitation

centers who are eager to bring exoskeletons to their facilities so they can help

their patients get back on their feet earlier."



To learn more about the Centers of Excellence and the EksoGT,

visit http://eksobionics.com/eksohealth/centers-of-excellence/.



About Villa Beretta Centro di Riabilitazione

Villa Beretta Centro di Riabilitazione in Costa Masnaga, Italy provides high-

quality medical care and rehabilitation for individuals with traumatic brain

injury, spinal cord injury, stroke and neuromuscular disease. Villa Beretta is

measuring the impact that robotic exoskeletons could make on a stroke patient's

efforts to regain walking ability.



Ekso Bionics(®)

Ekso Bionics is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human

potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance and mobility across

medical, industrial and defense applications. Founded in 2005, the company

continues to build upon its unparalleled expertise to design some of the most

cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics

is the only exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping

those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on

job sites across the globe, to providing research for the advancement of R&D

projects intended to benefit U.S. defense capabilities. The company is

headquartered in the Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under

the symbol EKSO. For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com.



About Ekso GT(TM)

Ekso GT(TM) is the first exoskeleton cleared by the U.S. FDA and receive a CE

Mark in Europe for use with stroke and spinal cord injuries from L5 to C7. The

EksoGT with SmartAssist(TM) software is the only exoskeleton available for

rehabilitation institutions that can provide adaptive amounts of power to either

side of the patient's body, challenging the patient as they progress through

their continuum of care. The suit's patented technology provides the ability to

mobilize patients earlier, more frequently and with a greater number of high

intensity steps. To date, this device has helped patients take more than 70

million steps in over 130 rehabilitation institutions around the world.







