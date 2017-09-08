Tecan schedules conference call on August 16th to discuss half year 2017 financial results

Tecan Group AG

Tecan schedules conference call on August 16th to discuss half year 2017

financial results

Männedorf, Switzerland, August 9, 2017 - The Tecan Group AG (SIX Swiss Exchange:

TECN) will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results for the first

half year 2017 on Wednesday, August 16th, 2017 at 10:00 CEST. The results will

be published on August 16th, 2017 at 7:00 CEST.



The conference call will be audio-webcast with synchronized presentation slides.

The webcast and a replay of the webcast will be made available in the "Investor

Relations" section of Tecan's website www.tecan.com.



Interested parties can also listen to the conference call by phone.



The dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Participants from Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 or +44 (0) 203 059 58 62 (UK)

Participants from the U.S.: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13

Participants should if possible dial in 15 minutes before the start of the

event.



On August 16th, the full 2017 Interim Report will be available on the company

website www.tecan.com under Investor Relations. An iPad app for Financial

Reports of the Tecan Group is also available from the App Store.



About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and

solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company

specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated

workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients

include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research

departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment

manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM



instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies.

Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and

development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and

service network in 52 countries. In 2016, Tecan generated sales of

CHF 506 million (USD 511 million; EUR 464 million). Registered shares of Tecan

Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).



For further information:



Tecan Group

Martin Brändle

Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations

Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30

Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89

investor(at)tecan.com

www.tecan.com





