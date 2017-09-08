Tecan schedules conference call on August 16th to discuss half year 2017 financial results

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Männedorf, Switzerland, August 9, 2017 - The Tecan Group AG (SIX Swiss Exchange:
TECN) will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results for the first
half year 2017 on Wednesday, August 16th, 2017 at 10:00 CEST. The results will
be published on August 16th, 2017 at 7:00 CEST.
The conference call will be audio-webcast with synchronized presentation slides.
The webcast and a replay of the webcast will be made available in the "Investor
Relations" section of Tecan's website www.tecan.com.
Interested parties can also listen to the conference call by phone.
The dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:
Participants from Europe: +41 (0) 58 310 50 00 or +44 (0) 203 059 58 62 (UK)
Participants from the U.S.: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13
Participants should if possible dial in 15 minutes before the start of the
event.
On August 16th, the full 2017 Interim Report will be available on the company
website www.tecan.com under Investor Relations. An iPad app for Financial
Reports of the Tecan Group is also available from the App Store.
About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and
solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company
specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated
workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients
include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research
departments, forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment
manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM
instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies.
Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and
development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and
service network in 52 countries. In 2016, Tecan generated sales of
CHF 506 million (USD 511 million; EUR 464 million). Registered shares of Tecan
Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).
For further information:
Tecan Group
Martin Brändle
Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor(at)tecan.com
www.tecan.com
Press Release:
http://hugin.info/100384/R/2126098/811651.pdf
