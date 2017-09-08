Hoylu Named as the 20 Most Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Provider by CIOReview Magazine

Hoylu was recognized by the highly respected industry publication CIOReview

Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Technology Solution Providers in their

recent issue. The Hoylu Inspiration Suite allows users to create and edit

workspaces online while collaborating with other users in real-time.



Malmö, Sweden - Hoylu, a leader in enterprise collaboration and digital

transformation solutions today announced it had been named as the 20 Most

Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Providers for 2017 by CIOReview.



"Hoylu, an innovative and groundbreaking provider of user-friendly collaboration

tools, has chosen the road less taken," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of

CIOReview. "Unlike its competitors, Hoylu prioritizes user experience over

technology to build intuitive interfaces that improve knowledge management and

support innovation. We are pleased to select Hoylu as one of the 20 Most

Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Providers for 2017."



Hoylu was selected to receive the award by a panel of industry analysts,

corporate executives, technology experts and the CIOReview editorial board. The

award recognizes Hoylu as a company at the forefront of providing innovative

collaboration solutions to help companies and individuals work better and

smarter together.



"Our goal at Hoylu is to provide solutions to companies that connect people and

ideas everywhere. Our software is designed to help people work the way they

naturally want to work, without trapping them in proprietary technologies or

forcing them to collaborate in an unnatural way," said Stein Revelsby, CEO of

Hoylu. "As the world becomes more dispersed and companies search for new areas

of inspiration and innovation, we believe our job is to help them be smarter and

more productive. We want people to work without limitations."





Hoylu's Inspiration Suite provides cloud based and locally hosted solutions for

companies who want to provide an immersive experience with enterprise

collaboration. Available across multiple device types and platforms, Hoylu

provides solutions for freeform sketching, brainstorming and structured process

planning.



Hoylu's software is offered utilizing traditional license and a subscription

model, providing flexibility to organizations that are looking for the right fit

for their business. Combined with a digital screen or the extra-large projection

based Huddlewall, the Hoylu Inspiration Suite is the industry's most powerful

and flexible collaboration software available to the market today.



For more information, please contact:

Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu +1 213 440 2499 Email: sr(at)hoylu.com

Karl Wiersholm, CFO at Hoylu +1 425 829 2316 Email: kw(at)hoylu.com



Hoylu AB

Hoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus

on enhancing the user experience. The company's main area of interest are

products designed for Creative Collaboration for the enterprise, combined with

intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote

collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different

locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while

improving productivity and creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com or

visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu



Ticker symbol: Hoylu

Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm

Certified Adviser: Remium Nordic AB +46(0)84543200



About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores

and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth

functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs,

IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the "20 Most Promising

Collaboration Technology Solution Providers for 2017" and shortlisted the best

vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: www.cioreview.com



