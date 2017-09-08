Hoylu Named as the 20 Most Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Provider by CIOReview Magazine

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Hoylu was recognized by the highly respected industry publication CIOReview
Magazine as one of the 20 Most Promising Technology Solution Providers in their
recent issue. The Hoylu Inspiration Suite allows users to create and edit
workspaces online while collaborating with other users in real-time.
Malmö, Sweden - Hoylu, a leader in enterprise collaboration and digital
transformation solutions today announced it had been named as the 20 Most
Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Providers for 2017 by CIOReview.
"Hoylu, an innovative and groundbreaking provider of user-friendly collaboration
tools, has chosen the road less taken," said Jeevan George, Managing Editor of
CIOReview. "Unlike its competitors, Hoylu prioritizes user experience over
technology to build intuitive interfaces that improve knowledge management and
support innovation. We are pleased to select Hoylu as one of the 20 Most
Promising Collaboration Technology Solution Providers for 2017."
Hoylu was selected to receive the award by a panel of industry analysts,
corporate executives, technology experts and the CIOReview editorial board. The
award recognizes Hoylu as a company at the forefront of providing innovative
collaboration solutions to help companies and individuals work better and
smarter together.
"Our goal at Hoylu is to provide solutions to companies that connect people and
ideas everywhere. Our software is designed to help people work the way they
naturally want to work, without trapping them in proprietary technologies or
forcing them to collaborate in an unnatural way," said Stein Revelsby, CEO of
Hoylu. "As the world becomes more dispersed and companies search for new areas
of inspiration and innovation, we believe our job is to help them be smarter and
more productive. We want people to work without limitations."
Hoylu's Inspiration Suite provides cloud based and locally hosted solutions for
companies who want to provide an immersive experience with enterprise
collaboration. Available across multiple device types and platforms, Hoylu
provides solutions for freeform sketching, brainstorming and structured process
planning.
Hoylu's software is offered utilizing traditional license and a subscription
model, providing flexibility to organizations that are looking for the right fit
for their business. Combined with a digital screen or the extra-large projection
based Huddlewall, the Hoylu Inspiration Suite is the industry's most powerful
and flexible collaboration software available to the market today.
Hoylu AB
Hoylu delivers solutions for presentation, ideation and collaboration that focus
on enhancing the user experience. The company's main area of interest are
products designed for Creative Collaboration for the enterprise, combined with
intuitive input and display technologies. This includes technologies for remote
collaboration, Internet of Things and for connecting workspaces in different
locations together, with the objective of simplifying work processes while
improving productivity and creativity. For more information: www.hoylu.com or
visit www.introduce.se/foretag/hoylu
Ticker symbol: Hoylu
Marketplace: Nasdaq First North Stockholm
Certified Adviser: Remium Nordic AB +46(0)84543200
About CIOReview
Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores
and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth
functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs,
IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the "20 Most Promising
Collaboration Technology Solution Providers for 2017" and shortlisted the best
vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: www.cioreview.com
