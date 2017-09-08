SIX Swiss Exchange and Nasdaq to Develop Distributed Ledger Technology for SIX's OTC Structured Products

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





NEW YORK and ZURICH, Switzerland, Aug. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIX Swiss

Exchange and Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today have announced that Nasdaq, in

collaboration with its technology partner Chain, will provide distributed ledger

technology (DLT) for a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) for SIX's OTC structured

products business. The solution will integrate with several systems currently

managed by SIX and utilize the DLT capabilities at the core of the Nasdaq

Financial Framework, Nasdaq's next-generation enterprise architecture stack.

With the MVP, SIX gains first-hand experience regarding the implementation of a

DLT solution and investigating how to leverage blockchain technology for SIX and

its members in the post-trade environment.



"We are always keen to explore innovative technologies which could serve as

basis for wider commercial offering," said Chris Landis, Division CEO SIX Swiss

Exchange. "Working together with Nasdaq reinforces our commitment towards being

an exchange at the technology forefront."



"Nasdaq is a strong believer in the power of emerging technologies to transform

financial markets," said Lars Ottersgård, Executive Vice President and Head of

Market Technology, Nasdaq. "This project with SIX Swiss Exchange, one of our

long-term partners, is a prime opportunity to explore and implement blockchain

technology in a controlled, highly collaborative environment."



In October 2016, Nasdaq and SIX Swiss Exchange extended their current

technology contract, which includes trading technology for SIX equities, ETFs,

structured products, funds and fixed income markets, as well as SMARTS Market

Surveillance and Nasdaq Pre-Trade Risk Management. The two companies have been

partners for more than 10 years.



Nasdaq's market infrastructure technologies, including trading, real-time risk,

index, clearing, CSD and market surveillance systems are operated in over 100



marketplaces, regulators, clearing houses and central securities depositories

across the Americas, Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, the Middle East and the

Caribbean.



About SIX Swiss Exchange



SIX Swiss Exchange is one of the leading exchanges in Europe. It connects

companies from around the world with international investors and trading

participants. It creates particularly market-oriented framework conditions for

listing and trading in its highly liquid segments. SIX Swiss Exchange multiplies

the locational advantages of the Swiss financial marketplace with first-rate

services and is an ideal listing location. It distributes its own range of

indices, including Switzerland's most important blue-chip index SMI®. With the

world's most advanced trading technology X-stream INET it offers excellent

trading conditions.



www.six-swiss-exchange.com



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange

technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its

diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and

execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that

provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets.

As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology

powers more than 90 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's

securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market

value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



NDAQG



For Media Inquiries:



SIX Swiss Exchange

Jürg Schneider

pressoffice(at)six-group.com

Direct: +41 58 399 2129



Nasdaq

Ryan Wells

ryan.wells(at)nasdaq.com

Direct: +44 (0) 20 3753 2231

Mobile: +44 (0) 7809 596 390









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Nasdaq via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.nasdaqomx.com



PressRelease by

Nasdaq

Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/09/2017 - 09:01

Language: English

News-ID 555800

Character count: 4549

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Nasdaq

Stadt: New York





Number of hits: 18



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease