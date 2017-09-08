Get The Best Sandton Johannesburg Commercial & Personal Photography & Visual Art Services

Professional photographer Ivan Muller launched a variety of personal, family, commercial and industrial services for clients in Sandton, Johannesburg. Mr. Muller provides various types of photographies, both artistic and commercial, working closely with each client to create unique pieces for a diversity of purposes.

(firmenpresse) - Ivan Muller, a professional artistic photographer based in Pretoria, South Africa, announced an updated range of professional family, personal and commercial photography services for clients in Sandton and other Johannesburg areas. Ivan Muller has more than 30 years of experience exploring diverse visual and artistic styles while traveling throughout the world, providing complete photographic services for both national and international personal and commercial clients.



More information can be found at [http://ivanmuller.co.za](http://www.ivanmuller.co.za/).



Professional photography has grown in popularity even as the materials means of taking pictures smartphones, tablets and cheap digital cameras have become increasingly affordable. More and more people and businesses work with professional photographers for personal or commercial purposes, from family photos to website content, service presentations and other corporate and business needs.



Ivan Muller is a professional photographer with more than 30 years of experience in all types of artistic, corporate and personal photography. In an effort to further explore the possibilities of modern photographic art, Mr. Muller announced an updated range of services for private and corporate clients looking to benefit from state-of-the-art photography.



Since 2004, the Johannesburg photographer has been specializing in digital photography as a versatile means of exploring the possibilities of visual expression. Striving to combine modern technology with a traditional, austere and documentary-like style, Mr. Muller has accumulated an extensive collection of personal photographies, a selection of which can be accessed at [http://ivanmullerphotography.com](http://www.ivanmullerphotography.com/).



Clients looking for unique family photography services can contact Ivan Muller for a complete visual art experience. Mr. Muller works closely with each client to ensure high-quality, satisfying services, creating state-of-the-art photographies according to the clients needs and preferences.





Corporate parties can also benefit from custom photography services for a variety of purposes, including website content, brochures, magazines, interior decoration and many others.



In an unassuming tone, Mr. Ivan describes himself as a curious explorer rather than a creative genius: I dont consider myself very creative but rather as someone that has a certain - perhaps unique - way of seeing things. In the words of Garry Winogrand, I photograph things to see what they look like photographed..



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website. Mr. Muller is also available via Facebook, at [https://facebook.com/ivan.muller.33](https://www.facebook.com/ivan.muller.33).





More information:

http://www.ivanmullerphotography.com



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Ivan Muller Photography

http://www.ivanmullerphotography.com

PressRelease by

Ivan Muller Photography

Requests:

Ivan Muller Photography

http://www.ivanmullerphotography.com

+27-82-454-8487

579 Broadbury Circle, Cornwall Hill Estate 0178 Centurion, South Africa

Centurion

South Africa

Date: 08/09/2017 - 14:01

Language: English

News-ID 555834

Character count: 3186

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Ivan Muller Photography

Ansprechpartner: Ivan Muller

Stadt: Centurion

Telefon: +27-82-454-8487



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 09/08/2017



Number of hits: 85



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease