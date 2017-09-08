Find The Best Private Self Catering Accommodation for Up To 23 People In a Natural Setting In Ponto Do Ouro At This Website

A lodge in Ponta do Ouro, Mozambique has announced that it is offering private and relaxed self catering accommodation. Casa de Festa is based in a natural setting and can accommodate up to 23 guests.

For more information please visit the Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/casadefestaponta.



For more information please visit the Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/casadefestaponta.



Casa de Festa, which means House of Parties, is a lodge situated in Ponta do Ouro in southern Mozambique. This lodge offers parties of up to 23 people a comfortable, luxury yet value for money self catering accommodation.



In the extreme south of Mozambique, it lies on the Mozambique Channel south of Maputo and north of the border with South Africa. The site explains that the lodge is in a raw natural environment that can only be reached by 4x4 vehicles and offers the best Mozambique experience.



The main house has 12 bedrooms, with each bedroom having an inter-leading room which can sleep additional people. These rooms are ideal for families with children. There are also six outdoor chalet type rooms that mainly sleeping two per chalet with one sleeping up to four.



The main house is fully equipped with a full kitchen that offers basic catering equipment such as cooking pots, pans and utensils and glasses, crockery and cutlery. There is also the use of the lapa, which comprises of dining area, lounge area, bar and communal kitchen plus much more. There are also communal men and women's bathroom facilities available.



The lodge comes with a full staff of housekeeping and security to ensure that guests staying at the lodge have a relaxed and safe vacation. The lodge is in a private, quiet and relaxed setting and the site explains that it feels like a private hotel.



There is a large variety of exciting activities on the doorstep of the lodge for families to enjoy. These activities include scuba diving, snorkeling, deep sea fishing charters, surfing and swimming with dolphins.



Those wishing to find out more about Casa de Festa and its availability can visit the Facebook page on the link provided above.





Casa de Festa

https://www.facebook.com/casadefestaponta/

Casa de Festa

Casa de Festa

https://www.facebook.com/casadefestaponta/



Casa de Festa, Lighthouse Road, Ponta do Ouro, Maputo, Mozambique

Ponta do Auro

Mozambique

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Casa de Festa

Ansprechpartner: Chris Brodie

Stadt: Ponta do Auro



