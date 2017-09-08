Siyata Mobile Announces Leading Canadian Cellular Operator to Launch its Uniden® UV350 4G/LTE In-Vehicle Cellular Device



Second Leading North American Operator Commencing Device Approval Positions Siyata Mobile to Gain Large Market Share in North America



Montréal, Québec - August 09, 2017 - Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce that a leading Canadian cellular operator has agreed to launch its Uniden® UV350 device upon successful device approval. This is the second leading North American operator that will be marketing and distributing the innovative Uniden® UV350 device and this strongly positions Siyata Mobile to capture a large market share in North America.



This operator is at the forefront of Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC) in Canada and will now be able to provide their clients with an instant all-in-one communications device for their fleets and vehicles.



Marc Seelenfreund, CEO and Chairman of Siyata Mobile, commented, As one of Canadas largest communications company, marketing and distributing our innovative UV350 device is another major milestone for Siyata. We are working with the leading PoC mobile operator in the US and will now also be partnering with the leading Canadian PoC operator which is a great validation for where the market is going and our large-scale opportunity.



The Uniden® UV350 4G/LTE is the worlds first and only in-vehicle connected cellular device with Push-to-Talk Over Cellular (PoC), dedicated external microphones, speakers, battery connection, and hands-free driving features for safer fleet communications.



According to Statistics Canada, in 2016 there were over 1 million fleet vehicles in Canada. Siyata aims to be the leading provider in innovative in-vehicle communication devices for these commercial fleets needing to be upgraded from their existing LMR systems to next generation networks, PoC solutions and other software applications.





About Siyata



Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the worlds first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the worlds first 4G LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.



Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyatas customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.



Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.



