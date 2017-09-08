Jaxon Minerals: Results confirm high-grade mineralization - set stage for drilling



(firmenpresse) - Results confirm high-grade mineralization - set stage for drilling



Jaxon is pleased to announce that the company has completed its first phase of fieldwork at its silver, zinc, gold Hazelton VMS project, located 50 kilometres north of Smithers, BC in the Skeena Arch.



We acquired a property with spectacularly high grades of silver and zinc in outcrop at surface, but little in the way of geological mapping, structural modeling, or data continuity necessary to infer mineral potential at scale said Jason Cubitt, Jaxons President and CEO, Now were confident that with this first phase of field operations weve taken a significant step toward that end.



Carl Swensson, Jaxons Technical Advisor commented, Feeder zone mineralisation provides significant additional width to the statiform mineralisation resulting in the potential for good mining widths. Mr. Swensson continues, The exploration opportunity is to determine the 3D geometry and size potential of the system.



Surface channel sampling at the Max Zone

Channel sampling of host wall rock and discrete veins, breccia and sulphide lenses tested thickness of sulphide zones. Channel widths of up to 5 metres from nine exposures were recorded over a 700 metre surface extent and almost 200 metres of elevation. Jaxon has received assay results from 134 of the 213 individual 1-metre-length channel samples collected in Phase 1.



Selected Highlights from MAX TARGET detailed CHANNEL ROCK SAMPLING 2017



Channel ChanneAg g/t Zn % Pb % Au g/t

Name l

Width

(m)

742S-8012 406 5.44 1.75 0.60

742S-8073 694 6.83 3.98 1.12

Includi1 1,006 7.87 7.76 1.624

ng



742N-8161 143 1.67 1.27 0.30

742N-8222 304 5.32 3.94 1.11

740-853 5 162 4.57 1.23 0.26

2 288 11.59 11.50 2.96

724-945 1 120 3.10 8.29 0.66

724-949 1 244 4.85 6.41 0.69



705-926 2 166 9.11 1.23 0.39

705-933 2 295 22.02 3.61 0.81

685-901 1 780 2.00 3.69 0.94

680-906 2 408 0.26 0.74 0.62

680-914 1 231 1.71 1.53 0.02

1 172 5.78 3.04 0.01

550-839 2 262 6.57 2.30 1.54



Structural Interpretation at the Max Zone

Jaxon retained the services of John Bernt, a structural geologist, to conduct detailed mapping and structural interpretations of the exposures of wall rocks and sulphide mineralization present in the various zones (742m elevation downslope to 550 meters elevation). The excellent visual examination of the system in outcrop is possible because the intense carbonate alteration in wall rocks and massive sulphides has preserved the primary textures within these high grade precious and base metal zones.



New Showings and exploration beyond the Max target Phase One

Jaxons prospecting teams have expanded our knowledge of the potential outside of the immediate focus of the Max massive sulphide zones. The previous extensive soil grid of 2,800 samples spread over a 1-kilometre by 3-kilometer grid and the recently obtained Mag-VTEM survey produced significant anomalous targets which had never before been identified.



Induced Polarization Survey

Jaxons detailed 3D Induced Polarization (IP) survey of the Max target will build upon the surficial mapping observations and channel sampling program. Survey testing of the Max target sulphide zone exposures is expected to be complete within one week. Due to the high pyritic content of the base metal and silver bearing sulphosalt mineralization in all 9 exposed zones it is expected that both high chargeability and low resistivity IP survey response will add to Jaxons understanding of continuity, strike lengths and widths of the various zones. The final interpretation of the Phase Two IP will lead to drill target selection for a Phase Three campaign.



Sample Preparation and Analytical Method

The one-metre rock channel samples were collected after they were microblasted up to a depth of 15 cm. The 20 kg (approx) one-metre sections were placed in 20 x 24 inch bags and labelled. Samples were transported to the Smithers field office. All samples were then crushed to <3/4 inch in size using a rock crusher. The crushed material was passed through a cone splitter to produce 1 to 1.5 kg sample that was sent for analysis. Rejects are stored in a locked container for future analysis.



All samples were then shipped to MS Analytical of Langley, British Columbia, where they underwent 39 Multi-Element, 20 g Aqua Regia ICP-AES/MS Ultra Trace Level Analyses (Code IMS-117). Over-limits were re-assayed using Multi-Element 4-Acid, ICP-AES, Ore Grade analysis (Code ICP-240), and for select samples an Ag Fire Assay 30 g Gravimetric Fusion (Code FAS-418).



This new release has been reviewed by Derrick Strickland, P.Geo. (a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101, standards and disclosure for mineral projects.)



About Jaxon

Jaxon is a base and precious metals exploration company with a regional focus on Western Canada. The company is currently focused on advancing its Hazelton Project in north-central British Columbia and the Wishbone/Foremore property in BCs Golden Triangle.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

JAXON MINERALS INC.



Jason Cubitt ______

Jason Cubitt, President.



For further information regarding Jaxon Minerals Inc., please contact 604-608-0400, Toll free: 1-877-608-0007.



This news release may contain forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither TSX Venture exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release





PressRelease by

JAXON MINERALS INC

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 08/09/2017 - 13:59

Language: English

News-ID 555847

Character count: 7319

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: JAXON MINERALS INC

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 78



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease