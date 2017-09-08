New York Added 6,000 Private Sector Jobs in July, According to ADP Regional Employment Report(R)

(firmenpresse) - ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- The State of New York added 6,000 private sector jobs during the month of July, according to the which is produced by ADP®, a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, in collaboration with Moody's Analytics, Inc. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP Regional Employment Report measures the change in regional and state nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Goods-producing -1,200

Service-providing 7,100

Natural Resources/Mining and Construction 300

Manufacturing -1,500

Professional and Business Services 2,500

Trade, Transportation and Utilities 600

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

The August 2017 ADP Regional Employment Report will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 7, 2017. A full publishing calendar can be found at .

Additional data on other states, including jobs data by sector and select industries is available at .

(NASDAQ: ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit .

The ADP logo, ADP, the ADP Regional Employment Report and the ADP Research Institute are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2017, ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

Allyce Hackmann

ADP, LLC

(201) 400-4583





More information:

http://www.adp.com



PressRelease by

ADP, LLC

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/09/2017 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 555866

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ADP, LLC

Stadt: ROSELAND, NJ





Number of hits: 29



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease