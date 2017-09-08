New York Added 6,000 Private Sector Jobs in July, According to ADP Regional Employment Report(R)

(firmenpresse) - ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- The State of New York added 6,000 private sector jobs during the month of July, according to the which is produced by ADP®, a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, in collaboration with Moody's Analytics, Inc. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP Regional Employment Report measures the change in regional and state nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Goods-producing -1,200
Service-providing 7,100
Natural Resources/Mining and Construction 300
Manufacturing -1,500
Professional and Business Services 2,500
Trade, Transportation and Utilities 600
* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.
