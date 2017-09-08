Innocap, Inc. Announces Indonesia Project

Innocap, Inc.'s Current Activities

(firmenpresse) - JEFFERSON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Paul Tidwell, Innocap's President, has met with Indonesian officials and will travel to Indonesia within the next three weeks to meet with senior officials as well as other key Indonesians involved in the ocean marine industry to determine whether acceptable terms can be reached giving Innocap the right to undertake an exploration to locate and salvage the Flor de la Mar, a Portuguese ship that sank in 1511 off the coast of Indonesia with a rumored large cargo of treasures. The Flor de la Mar has been the subject of many writings and legends.

Mr. Tidwell has undertaken extensive research regarding this potential salvage mission and has obtained a commitment for the financing of the salvage operation if an acceptable agreement is reached with Indonesia.

Innocap cannot predict the likelihood of these negotiations being successful or, if successful, the likelihood of finding and salvaging the Flor de la Mar.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

