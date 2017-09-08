StreamSets Names Shekhar Iyer as President

Former SAP and Informatica Executive Joins Amid Accelerating Demand for Company's Data Operations Platform

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- StreamSets Inc., provider of the industry's first enterprise data operations platform, today announced the appointment of Shekhar Iyer, former executive at Couchbase, SAP and Informatica, as president. Iyer takes the reins of the company's Global Customer Operations and will continue to drive the momentum that has defined StreamSets since its public launch less than two years ago.

Iyer's career includes more than a decade of executive roles at some of the largest enterprise data management companies. At SAP, Iyer was global vice president of big data and analytics, where he led the go-to-market, sales and global center of excellence functions. During Iyer's tenure at SAS, he was general manager with responsibilities covering Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. In this role, he led massive growth for the SAS High Performance and Big Data solutions. At Informatica, Iyer served as senior vice president and general manager for the company's Strategic Initiatives unit. Here, he played an instrumental role in growing revenue from more than $100 million to $700 million. Most recently, Iyer served as chief revenue officer at Couchbase, creator of the world's first engagement database. There, he was responsible for all direct and indirect worldwide revenue and market share growth.

"Shekhar's deep executive experience in enterprise software, big data and open source is a boon to StreamSets as we drive our next phase of growth," said Girish Pancha, CEO and co-founder of StreamSets. "He is a proven leader with the vision and skills required to scale our business in the quickest possible time and in the most efficient manner."

Iyer's appointment comes on the heels of significant company momentum. In its most recent fiscal quarter, the company logged a nearly 10-fold increase in bookings year-over-year. Since its public launch, StreamSets has logged more than 250,000 open source downloads, which include one-half of the Fortune 100 and close to one-quarter of the Fortune 500. A $20 million Series B round, announced in May, helped the company meet demand with funding for market expansion in North America and Europe and for development of new capabilities in its data operations platform -- the open source StreamSets Data Collector and commercial cloud-architected StreamSets Dataflow Performance Manager (DPM).

"StreamSets is laser-focused on giving enterprises 'air traffic control' over their increasingly complex data movement, which is critical for realizing business value from efforts such as data warehouse replatforming, cybersecurity, IoT and other initiatives," said Iyer. "It's an exciting time to join the company, and I look forward to driving the team's continued successes."

StreamSets provides an innovative platform for data in motion that reinvents how enterprises deliver timely and trustworthy data to their critical applications. StreamSets Data Collector is award-winning, open source software for the development of any-to-any dataflows. StreamSets Dataflow Performance Manager (DPM) provides a comprehensive control panel for managing the day-to-day operation of complex dataflow topologies. Founded by Girish Pancha, former chief product officer of Informatica, and Arvind Prabhakar, a former engineering leader at Cloudera, StreamSets is backed by top-tier Silicon Valley venture capital firms, including Accel Partners, Battery Ventures and New Enterprise Associates (NEA). For more information, visit

Brittney Timmins



BOCA Communications

PressRelease by

StreamSets

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/09/2017 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 555875

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: StreamSets

Stadt: SAN FRANCISCO, CA





Number of hits: 26



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease