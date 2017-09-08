DataSite Launches Central Network Operations Center (NOC) to Enhance Services Across National Footprint

(firmenpresse) - BOISE, ID -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- , a wholesale data center space and network service provider that owns and operates world-class colocation facilities in Atlanta, Boise and Orlando, announces the launch of its central Network Operations Center (NOC). Operating from , DataSite's NOC staff continuously monitors facility and network service statuses across all of DataSite's mission critical facilities.

The real-time visibility the NOC provides to the 7/24 operations teams at each facility will not only augment DataSite's operational excellence when providing colocation services, but will also play an indispensable role in delivering the brand-new network service DataSite has launched. These carrier-class services leverage Tier 1 networks and will be available at all DataSite facilities. Today, all DataSite customers can leverage the NOC team for first level support.

"DataSite Boise provides a trifecta of value and serves as the perfect data center location," explains , President and Founder of DataSite. "With Idaho's exceptionally low risk of natural disasters, low cost renewable hydroelectric power, and natural free cooling availability, DataSite Boise provides the hyper efficient, flexible and scalable environment for your most mission critical systems."

DataSite also recently launched , its cloud and IT enablement division. DataSite Atmosphere uses a consultative approach to craft cloud and managed IT solutions designed to specific customer needs and requirements. It provides a single contract, embedding services with colocation, to arrive at the smartest and most complete hybrid colocation and cloud service solution for tomorrow's enterprise.

"DataSite has evolved beyond being a highly coveted provider of exceptional hybrid wholesale colocation," adds Reed Disney, Principal of DataSite Atmosphere. "Our NOC, in conjunction with DataSite Atmosphere, ensures our customers are fully supported across their hybrid IT environments. We not only help architect and deploy the holistic solution, we ensure it performs optimally throughout its lifecycle."

Visit to learn more about the company's data centers and DataSite Atmosphere.

DataSite offers secure world-class facilities in Atlanta, Boise and Orlando, capable of accommodating varying needs in wholesale data center space. DataSite data centers are a unique blend of purpose-built, specially constructed data center facilities and expertly managed data center infrastructure designed to offer affordable colocation options that meet the demanding power density and up-time requirements of the modern computing environment. DataSite's Tier III data center design provides completely redundant and continually operating facilities that are concurrently maintainable with zero scheduled downtime.

Visit to learn more about DataSite's colocation services. Please follow us on and for the latest company news and updates.

