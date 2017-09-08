D-BOX Technologies Announces its First Quarter Results

(firmenpresse) - LONGUEUIL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO), a leader in immersive motion technology, announced today revenues of $8.1 million for its first quarter ended June 30, 2017, a 6% increase over last year.

Commenting on the quarterly results, Mr. Claude Mc Master, President and Chief Executive Officer of D-BOX, declared: "Again this quarter, our current and past business development initiatives produced encouraging outcomes. We are pleased with the overall sales increase and positive adjusted EBITDA and we envision this pattern to proceed throughout the following quarters."

The financial information relating to the first quarter ended June 30, 2017 should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis dated August 9, 2017. These documents are available at .

D-BOX focuses on two major development areas: the entertainment market and the simulation and training market which have their respective sub-markets. In light of the business development activities in each of these two markets, D-BOX anticipates the long-term upward trend in revenue to continue. In combination with this expected growth of revenue, D-BOX intends to increase the level of its operating expenses aiming, amongst others, accelerating the Chinese market penetration and support the sales and marketing of technological innovations. This strategy will help solidify D-BOX's position in existing sub-markets and will facilitate entering new ones.

With the advent of the VR world and with D-BOX's expertise in immersive motion and true-to-life simulation; D-BOX has actively been developing new applications for VR and other key markets. De facto, D-BOX is well positioned to become a key player in the VR industry given that its technology can reduce motion dizziness sometimes associated with such experiences and may be the missing link that will solve one of the main challenges virtual reality needs to overcome. D-BOX is particularly keen to be part of the new trend as the size of the virtual and augmented reality markets may soon reach billions of dollars according to many industry sources.

The adjusted EBITDA provides useful and complementary information which allows, among other things, the evaluation of profitability and cash flows provided by operations. It is comprised of net income (loss) but excludes items not affecting cash and the following: foreign exchange loss (gain), financial expenses (income) and income taxes. The following table explains the reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to the net income (loss).

D-BOX is a company of visionaries, artists, and innovators. We create hyper-realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through motion. This expertise is one of the reasons why we have collaborated with some of the best companies of the world to deliver new ways to tell great stories. Whether it's movies, video games, virtual reality applications, themed entertainment or professional simulation, our mission is to move the world.

The trademarks D-BOX, MOVE THE WORLD, MOTION ARCHITECTS, LIVE THE ACTION, Synchro Cinema, HEMC, D-BOX MOTION CODE, and D-BOX HIGH-FIDELITY MOTION, whether in text or graphical form, are owned by the Corporation and in most cases are registered or in the process of being registered in Canada and in the countries or territories in which these trademarks are used.

