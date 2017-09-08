PaintShop Pro 2018 Makes Advanced Photo Editing More Accessible and Affordable Than Ever

Dramatically redesigned interface, accelerated performance, enhanced tools, and loads of all-new creative content jump-start your creative projects

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Editors Note: There are four photos and a video associated with this press release.

Corel introduces , the complete photo editing and graphic design suite that offers more speed, flexibility, and creativity than ever before. Enhance your editing experience with a redesigned and customizable user interface that's now friendlier with high-resolution displays and pen and touch devices. Start and finish your next project faster thanks to improved performance under the hood -- and express your creativity with more than 125 pieces of exciting new content including brushes, gradients, textures, and patterns.

"Whether you're looking for professional photo editing power or just getting started, you need software that lets you jump in and be productive right away. PaintShop Pro now lets you choose from two unique interfaces, plus it gives you the ability to customize them to build an editing and design environment that's uniquely your own," said Chris Pierce, Product Manager for Corel Photo. "With PaintShop Pro 2018, we're delivering a dramatically faster, easier, and highly creative experience that's even more accessible and of course, still subscription free."

The new and boost productivity with user-requested enhancements and spark creativity with all-new content, including:

Choose PaintShop Pro 2018 Ultimate, the comprehensive editing kit for photographers, and also receive a collection of add-ons worth more than $250 including:

Photo Video Bundle Delivers a Complete Editing Package

Also introduced today, the Photo Video Bundle brings together PaintShop Pro 2018 and VideoStudio® Pro X10 for a complete photo, design, and video editing package to help tell your story. For more information on the Corel Photo Video Bundle, visit us at .

Pricing and Availability

PaintShop Pro 2018 and PaintShop Pro 2018 Ultimate are available now in English, German, French, Dutch, Italian, Spanish, Russian, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese. Suggested retail pricing (SRP) for PaintShop Pro 2018 is $79.99 (USD/CAN) / EUR 69.99 / GBP 69.99 / $99 AUD. SRP for PaintShop Pro 2018 Ultimate is $99.99 (USD/CAN) / EUR 89.99 / GBP 89.99/ $129 AUD. SRP for PaintShop Pro 2018 and Video Studio X10 bundle is $159.99 (USD/CAN) / EUR 139.99 / GBP 139.99/ $199 AUD. All European pricing includes VAT. Upgrade pricing is available to registered users of all previous versions of PaintShop Pro. For more information or to download a free 30-day trial, please visit .

To discover how you can bring the power of PaintShop Pro to your business and learn more about volume licensing for commercial or education-based organizations, please visit .

Stay Up-to-Date & Join the Conversation

Don't miss all the latest PaintShop Pro developments, tutorials, and more on the Corel Discovery Center at . Connect with the PaintShop Pro community on Facebook at or tweet us .

About Corel Photo Editing

Whether you're an enthusiast or professional photographer, Corel Photo Editing software is dedicated to helping you achieve your best photos ever. The Corel Photo Editing product lineup includes the renowned PaintShop Pro for powerful image editing and AfterShot Pro, the industry's fastest RAW photo workflow software. Corel is one of the world's top software companies providing some of the industry's best-known brands including MindManager®, Pinnacle, Roxio®, and WinZip®. For more information about Corel Photo Editing software, please visit .

© 2017 Corel Corporation. All rights reserved. Corel, the Corel logo, the Corel Balloon logo, PaintShop, AfterShot, Essentials, MindManager, Natural-Media, Painter, Pinnacle, Roxio, VideoStudio, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation and/or its subsidiaries. All other product names and any registered and unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Patent:

To view the photos and video associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

Contacts:



Alex Brazeau

Public Relations Manager

Corel Corporation





More information:

http://www.corel.com



PressRelease by

Corel

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/09/2017 - 13:05

Language: English

News-ID 555885

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Corel

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 13



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease