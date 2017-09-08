Cloudistics(R) Announces Enhanced Security in its Cloud Platform

Compliant with the strictest federal government security standards to accelerate and expand government, healthcare, finance, and insurance customer deployments

(firmenpresse) - RESTON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 --

The new Cloudistics Spark platform adds government standard compliance certifications and new security functionality as part of the new Cloudistics 3.2 release -- ideal for government, healthcare, finance, and insurance sectors.

The release introduces a new local management portal option and integration with key management systems that are compliant with KMIP 1.1 and 1.2 standards.

Cloudistics is now compliant and certified with KMIP providers Gemalto SafeNet Key Secure and Vormetric Data Security Manager from Thales.

Customers will be automatically upgraded to the new 3.2 version.

Cloudistics, an enterprise hybrid cloud computing company, announced the release of the Cloudistics Spark Guardian Edition operating system, a new security hardened, highly compliant OS that meets the strictest government security standards as part of the new Cloudistics 3.2 release.

"Cloudistics is now hardened to exceed the security requirements for many of the advanced federal contracts that are mandating a move to shared multi-tenanted cloud infrastructures," said Pete Jackson, Director DOD and IC Sales at Three Wire Systems. "We are seeing a huge demand for next-generation cloud computing like Cloudistics to meet the performance demands of real-time threat detection and prevention applications."

The Cloudistics Spark Guardian Edition OS was designed for customers in highly compliant sectors such as government and commercial customers in healthcare, finance, and insurance that require higher level government standard compliance certifications.

"Cloudistics addresses security at every layer in the development cycle so that security is built in, not bolted on," said Najaf Husain, CEO and Founder of Cloudistics. "The compliance certifications and security hardening of our platform make Cloudistics the ideal private cloud platform for our state and federal customers, and commercial customers, especially in healthcare, finance, and insurance, that require their infrastructure to be compliance certified or need additional security safeguards."

The Cloudistics Spark Guardian Edition hypervisor is accredited and validated to meet government compliance standards, including:

COMMON CRITERIA

FIPS 140-2

Secure Technical Implementation Guidelines (STIG)

USGV6 (DOD IPv6)

USGv6 TESTED PRODUCT LIST

TAA

Cloudistics is compliant with HIPAA-specific policies, procedures, safeguards to protect client data and PHI, in accordance with HIPAA guidelines.

The new release is FIPS 140-2 compliant with the ability to implement centralized key management with KMIP compliant platforms. Cloudistics is now certified with Gemalto SafeNet Key Secure and Vormetric Data Security Manager from Thales.

This release includes the ability to install a local version of the management portal. This allows the Cloudistics platform to be managed without a connection to the internet, ideal for customers that require air-gapped environments. The local version maintains many of the features, functionality, and performance of the online portal.

The new Cloudistics Spark Guardian Edition OS is available now.

The new Cloudistics 3.2 release is available now and has been rolled out to existing customers. New customers will have the new release pre-installed on any new systems ordered.

Cloudistics, an enterprise hybrid cloud computing company, enables enterprises and service providers to deliver composable cloud services. Its software-defined technology natively converges network, storage, compute, virtualization, and management into a single platform to drive unprecedented simplicity in the data center. Customers can start with a base infrastructure and scale to multi-site and multi-geo infrastructures with predictable economics and performance. With open and secure virtual networking, elastic all-flash storage, application orchestration and SaaS management, Cloudistics is the blueprint for application-optimized enterprise hybrid cloud infrastructures. Learn more at or follow on Twitter.

Contacts:



Cloudistics





More information:

http://https://www.cloudistics.com



PressRelease by

Cloudistics

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/09/2017 - 13:14

Language: English

News-ID 555886

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cloudistics

Stadt: RESTON, VA





Number of hits: 23



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease