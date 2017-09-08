Get The Best Luxury French Lingerie Brands & Premium Swimwear For Men & Women At This Online Boutique

It has been announced by online retailer Juste Moi that they have recently been voted the best lingerie boutique outside of London. Juste Moi stock a wide range of luxury lingerie and swimwear brands

Juste Moi is an online boutique who curate collections of lingerie and swimwear for their customers to browse and purchase. They explain that they offer their customers and exciting way to discover luxury French lingerie brands and premium swimwear brands.



The company, who were voted the best lingerie boutique outside of London by the Sunday Telegraph, offer customers the luxury and comfort of being able to shop online from home but also provide the level of detail required to ensure each item fits perfectly. They state that they spend time getting to know their products and brands so that they can ensure they recommend the best products to their customers.



They explain that they pride themselves on focusing on each individual customers needs and desires. They are also experts at fitting and offer the best advice to their customers on how to best flatter and accentuate their bodies with correct fitting lingerie and swimwear.



Juste Moi carry a selection of unique luxury French lingerie brands in their online boutique. These brands include Lise Charmel, Aubade, Empreinte, Marie Jo, Prima Donna and Wacoal.



They also carry a select range of luxury swimwear brands in their store, such as Maryan Melhorn, Roidal, Gottex, Seafolly, Melissa Odabash, Lise Charmal, Prima Donna and Pain de Sucre. A selection of men's and boys swimwear from the Vilebrequin range is also available.



The online boutique have recently launched their summer sale which is offering 50% off of designer lingerie and swimwear items throughout August. Items such as the Block Party Blueray High Necked Swimsuit by Seafolly can be found in the sale. The Sale page can be found here: https://justemoi.co.uk/sale.





Those wishing to find out more about Juste Moi can visit the website on the links provided above.





Date: 08/09/2017

