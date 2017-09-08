Adesto Technologies Adds ACTE A/S to its Distribution Network

New Franchised Distributor Supports Sigma Designs' Z-Wave® Chipsets



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto Technologies,

(NASDAQ:IOTS), a leading provider of application-specific, ultra-low power non-

volatile memory (NVM) products, announced that it has added ACTE A/S (Broendby,

Denmark) to its global sales distribution network. ACTE is a specialized

worldwide distributor supporting all components of the ZM5101 and ZM5202 Z-Wave

communications chipsets from Sigma Designs®.



Adesto recently announced that its new DataFlash-L (AT25PE Series) and DataFlash

(AT45 Series) products will support Sigma Designs' Z-Wave customers in need of

external non-volatile memory for over-the-air (OTA) updates and data storage

capabilities. Current designs using these modules include a wide range of end

applications including smart lighting, network-connected thermostats, smart

meters, home security devices and more.



"We're excited about the comprehensive reach that ACTE has to customers building

devices featuring Sigma Designs popular Z-Wave chipsets," said Paul Hill,

Adesto's Serial Flash Product Marketing Director. "We look forward to supporting

their customers and introducing them to the many benefits that Adesto's

application-specific memory solutions can bring to them."



"ACTE A/S is a long-time supplier to Sigma Designs and we are pleased to expand

the supply chain of products with the Adesto memory line. We are ready to

support all inquiries for Z-Wave product designs," said Lars Dich, Director of

Sales at ACTE A/S.



About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) is a leading provider of application-specific,

ultra-low power, smart non-volatile memory products. The company has designed

and built a portfolio of innovative products with intelligent features to

conserve energy and enhance performance, including Fusion Serial Flash,



DataFlash®, EcoXiP(TM) and products based on its trademark resistive RAM

technology called Conductive Bridging RAM (CBRAM®). CBRAM® is a breakthrough

technology platform that enables 100 times less energy consumption than today's

flash memory technologies as well as delivering enhanced performance.



Company Contact:

David Viera

Director, Corporate Communications

P: 408-419-4844

E: david.viera(at)adestotech.com



Adesto Technologies Investor Relations:

Shelton Group Leanne K. Sievers, President

P: 949-836-4276

E: sheltonir(at)sheltongroup.com









