Adesto Technologies Adds ACTE A/S to its Distribution Network

New Franchised Distributor Supports Sigma Designs' Z-Wave® Chipsets
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto Technologies,
(NASDAQ:IOTS), a leading provider of application-specific, ultra-low power non-
volatile memory (NVM) products, announced that it has added ACTE A/S (Broendby,
Denmark) to its global sales distribution network. ACTE is a specialized
worldwide distributor supporting all components of the ZM5101 and ZM5202 Z-Wave
communications chipsets from Sigma Designs®.
Adesto recently announced that its new DataFlash-L (AT25PE Series) and DataFlash
(AT45 Series) products will support Sigma Designs' Z-Wave customers in need of
external non-volatile memory for over-the-air (OTA) updates and data storage
capabilities. Current designs using these modules include a wide range of end
applications including smart lighting, network-connected thermostats, smart
meters, home security devices and more.
"We're excited about the comprehensive reach that ACTE has to customers building
devices featuring Sigma Designs popular Z-Wave chipsets," said Paul Hill,
Adesto's Serial Flash Product Marketing Director. "We look forward to supporting
their customers and introducing them to the many benefits that Adesto's
application-specific memory solutions can bring to them."
"ACTE A/S is a long-time supplier to Sigma Designs and we are pleased to expand
the supply chain of products with the Adesto memory line. We are ready to
support all inquiries for Z-Wave product designs," said Lars Dich, Director of
Sales at ACTE A/S.
About Adesto Technologies
Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) is a leading provider of application-specific,
ultra-low power, smart non-volatile memory products. The company has designed
and built a portfolio of innovative products with intelligent features to
conserve energy and enhance performance, including Fusion Serial Flash,
DataFlash®, EcoXiP(TM) and products based on its trademark resistive RAM
technology called Conductive Bridging RAM (CBRAM®). CBRAM® is a breakthrough
technology platform that enables 100 times less energy consumption than today's
flash memory technologies as well as delivering enhanced performance.
