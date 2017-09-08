BroadSoft Named to the Constellation ShortList(TM) for Enterprise Group Messaging

BroadSoft Business UC-One® App Honored as One of Seven Enterprise Group

Messaging Solutions



GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft, Inc.

(NASDAQ:BSFT), a global market leader in cloud business software for cloud PBX,

unified communication, and provider of team collaboration and contact center as

a service (CCaaS), today announced that BroadSoft Business UC-One(®) application

is included in the Constellation ShortList(TM) for enterprise group messaging

solutions in Q3 2017. The Constellation ShortList(TM) presents vendors in

different categories of the market relevant to early adopters. Inclusion

signifies BroadSoft as a leading provider of messaging tools in the market and

its influence on the way people expect to be able to communicate at work.



"We are pleased that the UC-One application has been identified by Constellation

as a leader in the enterprise messaging industry yet again," said Taher

Behbehani, chief digital and marketing officer, BroadSoft. "As the future of

work continues to advance, we believe that our BroadSoft Business portfolio of

cloud communications and team collaboration solutions will continue to unlock

greater productivity for our customers as their employees connect, communicate

and collaborate across channels."



Constellation advises leaders and teams on leveraging disruptive technologies to

achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the

Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as

determined by Constellation Research through client inquiries, partner

conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and

internal research. The Constellation ShortList is frequently updated as market

conditions change.



"The right timing, teams and technology are the three Ts for crafting digital



business models to achieve digital transformation success," said R "Ray" Wang,

chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Each Constellation ShortList,

researched and curated by our analysts, guides early adopters in identifying the

right technologies to build successful and competitive programs."



UC-One is an application from the BroadSoft Business portfolio that provides

integrated business phone services, messaging and presence, audio and video

conferencing, screen sharing, file sharing, virtual meeting rooms and more. The

solution provides advanced mobile-first cloud unified communication for

businesses of all sizes. Users can communicate and collaborate with colleagues,

partners, and customers regardless of location or device. BroadSoft Business is

a fully integrated portfolio of enterprise-ready cloud unified communications,

team collaboration and contact center applications, delivered in the cloud.



Find out more about BroadSoft UC-One, unified communication and team

collaboration solution here.



About BroadSoft



BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud PBX, unified communications, team

collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers

across 80 countries. We are the market share leader for cloud unified

communications with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the

world's top 30 service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application

suite empowers users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve

breakthrough performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.



Twitter | LinkedIn | BroadSoft Blog



Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its

research.



About Constellation Research

Constellation Research is an award-winning, Silicon Valley-based strategic

advisory and futurist research firm. Constellation's analysts serve as

innovation advisors for leaders and Global 2000 organizations navigating the

challenges of business-model disruption and transformation. Unlike legacy

analyst firms, Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners,

and its Constellation Executive Network of innovative buy-side leaders, C-suite

executives and board of directors to lead the way in disrupting technology and

research coverage areas. The goal - deliver to clients what they need to achieve

valuable business results.



For more information about Constellation Research, visit www.ConstellationR.com.



Matter for BroadSoft

Erin Knapp

Matter

617-502-6546

broadsoft(at)matternow.com



BroadSoft

Niaobh (Neve) Levestam

BroadSoft

+44 7919 605660

nlevestam(at)broadsoft.com



Constellation Research

Aubrey Coggins

