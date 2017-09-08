BroadSoft Named to the Constellation ShortList(TM) for Enterprise Group Messaging

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
BroadSoft Business UC-One® App Honored as One of Seven Enterprise Group
Messaging Solutions
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadSoft, Inc.
(NASDAQ:BSFT), a global market leader in cloud business software for cloud PBX,
unified communication, and provider of team collaboration and contact center as
a service (CCaaS), today announced that BroadSoft Business UC-One(®) application
is included in the Constellation ShortList(TM) for enterprise group messaging
solutions in Q3 2017. The Constellation ShortList(TM) presents vendors in
different categories of the market relevant to early adopters. Inclusion
signifies BroadSoft as a leading provider of messaging tools in the market and
its influence on the way people expect to be able to communicate at work.
"We are pleased that the UC-One application has been identified by Constellation
as a leader in the enterprise messaging industry yet again," said Taher
Behbehani, chief digital and marketing officer, BroadSoft. "As the future of
work continues to advance, we believe that our BroadSoft Business portfolio of
cloud communications and team collaboration solutions will continue to unlock
greater productivity for our customers as their employees connect, communicate
and collaborate across channels."
Constellation advises leaders and teams on leveraging disruptive technologies to
achieve business model transformation. Products and services named to the
Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as
determined by Constellation Research through client inquiries, partner
conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and
internal research. The Constellation ShortList is frequently updated as market
conditions change.
"The right timing, teams and technology are the three Ts for crafting digital
business models to achieve digital transformation success," said R "Ray" Wang,
chairman and founder at Constellation Research. "Each Constellation ShortList,
researched and curated by our analysts, guides early adopters in identifying the
right technologies to build successful and competitive programs."
UC-One is an application from the BroadSoft Business portfolio that provides
integrated business phone services, messaging and presence, audio and video
conferencing, screen sharing, file sharing, virtual meeting rooms and more. The
solution provides advanced mobile-first cloud unified communication for
businesses of all sizes. Users can communicate and collaborate with colleagues,
partners, and customers regardless of location or device. BroadSoft Business is
a fully integrated portfolio of enterprise-ready cloud unified communications,
team collaboration and contact center applications, delivered in the cloud.
Find out more about BroadSoft UC-One, unified communication and team
collaboration solution here.
About BroadSoft
BroadSoft is the technology innovator in cloud PBX, unified communications, team
collaboration, and contact center solutions for businesses and service providers
across 80 countries. We are the market share leader for cloud unified
communications with an open, mobile and secure platform trusted by 25 of the
world's top 30 service providers by revenue. Our BroadSoft Business application
suite empowers users and teams to share ideas and work simply to achieve
breakthrough performance. For additional information, visit www.BroadSoft.com.
Disclaimer
Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its
research.
About Constellation Research
Constellation Research is an award-winning, Silicon Valley-based strategic
advisory and futurist research firm. Constellation's analysts serve as
innovation advisors for leaders and Global 2000 organizations navigating the
challenges of business-model disruption and transformation. Unlike legacy
analyst firms, Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners,
and its Constellation Executive Network of innovative buy-side leaders, C-suite
executives and board of directors to lead the way in disrupting technology and
research coverage areas. The goal - deliver to clients what they need to achieve
valuable business results.
For more information about Constellation Research, visit www.ConstellationR.com.
