Neste Corporation - Notification of Managers' Transactions, Eloranta

Neste Corporation

Managers' Transactions

9 August 2017 at 3.30 pm (EET)



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Eloranta, Jorma

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Neste Corporation

LEI: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 5493009GY1X8GQ66AM14_20170809144759_3

Transaction date: 8 August 2017

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009013296

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION



Transaction Details

(1): Volume: 98 Unit price: 34.70000 EUR

(2): Volume: 5 Unit price: 34.70000 EUR

(3): Volume: 397 Unit price: 34.70000 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(3): Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 34.70000 EUR



For additional information, please contact:



Christian Ståhlberg, General Counsel, Neste, tel. +358 10 4584251



Neste in brief:



Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of

transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services

allows customers to reduce their carbon footprint by combining high-quality

renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the

world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues,

and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics

industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and

sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2016, Neste's net sales stood at

EUR 11.7 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable

companies in the world. Read more: neste.com











