Sigma Designs® Selects Adesto Technologies Serial Flash for Z-Wave® Chipsets

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Low Power, Secure Memory Supports Over-the-Air Updates for Smart Home
Applications
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto Technologies,
(NASDAQ:IOTS), a leading provider of application-specific, ultra-low power non-
volatile memory (NVM) products, announced that its serial flash memory has been
selected to support Sigma Designs ZM5101 and ZM5202 Z-Wave communications
chipsets. The Adesto memory solutions enable system designers to build over-the-
air (OTA) update functions into their smart home and other wireless devices.
Designed for low power operation, high system efficiency and secure data
storage, Adesto's new DataFlash-L (AT25PE Series) and DataFlash (AT45 Series)
products will support Sigma customers in designs that incorporate the two Z-Wave
chipsets. Current designs using these modules include a wide range of end
applications including smart lighting, wireless thermostats, smart metering,
home security devices and more. The open Z-Wave standard already powers more
than 70 million interoperable smart home devices worldwide.
"Adesto stepped in to fill a clear industry need with a solution that's
perfectly aligned with our Z-Wave modules," said Raoul Wijgergangs, VP, IoT - Z-
Wave Business Unit at Sigma Designs. "OTA is supported by over 75% of our smart
home IoT products which have been released in the last three years where field
upgrade flexibility in the smart home has become the default market requirement.
Adesto's DataFlash memory solution is essential to continuing that adoption
trend."
"Our DataFlash products are an excellent match for Sigma's innovative Z-Wave
modules and address the system needs for the fast growing smart home
applications market," said Paul Hill, Adesto's Serial Flash Product Marketing
Director. "Advanced features such as page-erase and a single command to read,
modify and write data, make it possible for systems to update data and firmware
without burdening the microcontroller with additional tasks. Features like these
make DataFlash and DataFlash-L extremely efficient and help maximize battery
life."
Adesto's DataFlash products offer a range of power-saving features including a
wide (1.65V-3.6V) operating voltage range (Vcc) and "ultra-deep power down" mode
which allows the device to function with a class-leading standby current of less
than 400 nanoamps. DataFlash products also feature byte-level erase and write
operations and comprehensive security to protect stored data and prevent outside
tampering.
Adesto's application specific memory products are used in a wide of variety of
end applications with a strong presence in the Internet of Things, ranging from
smart homes, smart metering and fitness monitors and asset trackers.
About Adesto Technologies
Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) is a leading provider of application-specific,
ultra-low power, smart non-volatile memory products. The company has designed
and built a portfolio of innovative products with intelligent features to
conserve energy and enhance performance, including Fusion Serial Flash,
DataFlash®, EcoXiP(TM) and products based on its trademark resistive RAM
technology called Conductive Bridging RAM (CBRAM®). CBRAM® is a breakthrough
technology platform that enables 100 times less energy consumption than today's
flash memory technologies as well as delivering enhanced performance.
About Sigma Designs
Sigma Designs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGM) is a world leader in enabling smart home
convergence. The company designs and builds the essential semiconductor
technologies that serve as the foundation for the world's leading Connected
Smart TV platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) for smart home devices. For more
information about Sigma Designs, please visit www.sigmadesigns.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934, including statements about the anticipated features and
benefits of Sigma's products and solutions with respect to the Z-Wave product
line. Actual results may vary materially due to a number of factors including,
but not limited to, consumer and customer acceptance of the features provided in
the new generation Z-Wave products, Sigma's ability to deploy and achieve market
acceptance for Sigma's products in its target markets, including the IoT market,
the ability of Z-Wave to compete with other technologies or products in these
markets as well as other risks that are detailed from time to time in Sigma's
SEC reports, including its report on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to
place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as
of the date hereof. Sigma undertakes no obligation to publically release or
otherwise disclose the result of any revision to these forward-looking
statements that may be made as a result of events or circumstances after the
date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
Company Contact:
David Viera
Director, Corporate Communications
P: 408-419-4844
E: david.viera(at)adestotech.com
Adesto Technologies Investor Relations:
Shelton Group Leanne K. Sievers, President
P: 949-836-4276
E: sheltonir(at)sheltongroup.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Adesto Technologies via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.adestotech.com/
Date: 08/09/2017 - 15:17
Language: English
News-ID 555909
Character count: 6257
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Adesto Technologies
Stadt: Santa Clara
Number of hits: 84
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.