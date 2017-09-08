Sigma Designs® Selects Adesto Technologies Serial Flash for Z-Wave® Chipsets

Low Power, Secure Memory Supports Over-the-Air Updates for Smart Home

Applications



SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto Technologies,

(NASDAQ:IOTS), a leading provider of application-specific, ultra-low power non-

volatile memory (NVM) products, announced that its serial flash memory has been

selected to support Sigma Designs ZM5101 and ZM5202 Z-Wave communications

chipsets. The Adesto memory solutions enable system designers to build over-the-

air (OTA) update functions into their smart home and other wireless devices.



Designed for low power operation, high system efficiency and secure data

storage, Adesto's new DataFlash-L (AT25PE Series) and DataFlash (AT45 Series)

products will support Sigma customers in designs that incorporate the two Z-Wave

chipsets. Current designs using these modules include a wide range of end

applications including smart lighting, wireless thermostats, smart metering,

home security devices and more. The open Z-Wave standard already powers more

than 70 million interoperable smart home devices worldwide.



"Adesto stepped in to fill a clear industry need with a solution that's

perfectly aligned with our Z-Wave modules," said Raoul Wijgergangs, VP, IoT - Z-

Wave Business Unit at Sigma Designs. "OTA is supported by over 75% of our smart

home IoT products which have been released in the last three years where field

upgrade flexibility in the smart home has become the default market requirement.

Adesto's DataFlash memory solution is essential to continuing that adoption

trend."



"Our DataFlash products are an excellent match for Sigma's innovative Z-Wave

modules and address the system needs for the fast growing smart home

applications market," said Paul Hill, Adesto's Serial Flash Product Marketing

Director. "Advanced features such as page-erase and a single command to read,



modify and write data, make it possible for systems to update data and firmware

without burdening the microcontroller with additional tasks. Features like these

make DataFlash and DataFlash-L extremely efficient and help maximize battery

life."



Adesto's DataFlash products offer a range of power-saving features including a

wide (1.65V-3.6V) operating voltage range (Vcc) and "ultra-deep power down" mode

which allows the device to function with a class-leading standby current of less

than 400 nanoamps. DataFlash products also feature byte-level erase and write

operations and comprehensive security to protect stored data and prevent outside

tampering.



Adesto's application specific memory products are used in a wide of variety of

end applications with a strong presence in the Internet of Things, ranging from

smart homes, smart metering and fitness monitors and asset trackers.



About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) is a leading provider of application-specific,

ultra-low power, smart non-volatile memory products. The company has designed

and built a portfolio of innovative products with intelligent features to

conserve energy and enhance performance, including Fusion Serial Flash,

DataFlash®, EcoXiP(TM) and products based on its trademark resistive RAM

technology called Conductive Bridging RAM (CBRAM®). CBRAM® is a breakthrough

technology platform that enables 100 times less energy consumption than today's

flash memory technologies as well as delivering enhanced performance.



About Sigma Designs

Sigma Designs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGM) is a world leader in enabling smart home

convergence. The company designs and builds the essential semiconductor

technologies that serve as the foundation for the world's leading Connected

Smart TV platforms and Internet of Things (IoT) for smart home devices. For more

information about Sigma Designs, please visit www.sigmadesigns.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of

Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934, including statements about the anticipated features and

benefits of Sigma's products and solutions with respect to the Z-Wave product

line. Actual results may vary materially due to a number of factors including,

but not limited to, consumer and customer acceptance of the features provided in

the new generation Z-Wave products, Sigma's ability to deploy and achieve market

acceptance for Sigma's products in its target markets, including the IoT market,

the ability of Z-Wave to compete with other technologies or products in these

markets as well as other risks that are detailed from time to time in Sigma's

SEC reports, including its report on Form 10-Q. Readers are cautioned not to

place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which speak only as

of the date hereof. Sigma undertakes no obligation to publically release or

otherwise disclose the result of any revision to these forward-looking

statements that may be made as a result of events or circumstances after the

date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Company Contact:

David Viera

Director, Corporate Communications

P: 408-419-4844

E: david.viera(at)adestotech.com



Adesto Technologies Investor Relations:

Shelton Group Leanne K. Sievers, President

P: 949-836-4276

E: sheltonir(at)sheltongroup.com









