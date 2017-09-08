Business News


SpareBank 1 SMN - Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

ID: 555910
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


SpareBank 1 SMN has on 9(th) August purchased 39,624 equity certificates at a
price of NOK 77.91 per equity certificate for use in the group's savings
programme for employees.

After this transaction the bank owns 42,444 ECC's.

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice dated 15 December 2016 for more
information about the savings scheme. Reference is also made to the stock
exchange notice of 29 March 2017, in which the authorization to buy back equity
certificates is included in the resolution from SpareBank 1 SMN's Supervisory
Board.

Trondheim, 9 August 2017

Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:
Executive Vice President, Finance, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672






This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl
(Norwegian Securities Trading Act)




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: SpareBank 1 SMN via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.smn.no



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 08/09/2017 - 15:26
Language: English
News-ID 555910
Character count: 1356
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: SpareBank 1 SMN
Stadt: Trondheim


Number of hits: 80

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z