XPO Logistics Earns Silver Service Award from Nordstrom for Best-in-Class Freight Transportation

GREENWICH, Conn. - August 9, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), one of the
largest providers of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America,
has been honored by Nordstrom, Inc. with its Silver Service Award for
outstanding performance in LTL freight services.
Nordstrom's corporate logistics group confers the awards annually to recognize
the company's top-performing supply chain partners. The group ranks its trucking
service providers using rigorous performance metrics, including on-time service,
cargo claims, accuracy of deliveries, accuracy of billing, data integrity and
overall customer service.
Tony Brooks, president of the LTL business for XPO Logistics, said, "Nordstrom
is one of America's most respected retailers and a company we've served for more
than a decade. Our team is honored to receive this recognition."
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of
cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the
world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology
and physical assets in 31 countries, with over 90,000 employees and 1,435
locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their
goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two
reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its
business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service.
XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European
headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com.
