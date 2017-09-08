XPO Logistics Earns Silver Service Award from Nordstrom for Best-in-Class Freight Transportation

GREENWICH, Conn. - August 9, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), one of the

largest providers of less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation in North America,

has been honored by Nordstrom, Inc. with its Silver Service Award for

outstanding performance in LTL freight services.



Nordstrom's corporate logistics group confers the awards annually to recognize

the company's top-performing supply chain partners. The group ranks its trucking

service providers using rigorous performance metrics, including on-time service,

cargo claims, accuracy of deliveries, accuracy of billing, data integrity and

overall customer service.



Tony Brooks, president of the LTL business for XPO Logistics, said, "Nordstrom

is one of America's most respected retailers and a company we've served for more

than a decade. Our team is honored to receive this recognition."



About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of

cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the

world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology

and physical assets in 31 countries, with over 90,000 employees and 1,435

locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their

goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two

reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its

business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service.

XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European

headquarters is in Lyon, France. www.xpo.com.



Media Contact:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz, +1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz(at)xpo.com









