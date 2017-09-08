(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
ENDEAVOUR MINING ANNOUNCES SALE OF NZEMA TO BCM INTERNATIONAL
George Town, August 9, 2017 - Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV OTCQX: EDVMF)
("Endeavour") is pleased to announce that it has agreed the sale of its 90%
stake in the non-core Nzema Mine to BCM International Ltd ("BCM") for a total
cash consideration of up to US$65 million.
Sebastien de Montessus, President & CEO of Endeavour Mining, said: "The sale of
Nzema fits into our stated strategic objective of actively managing our asset
portfolio to improve its overall quality. The sale also enables us to further
streamline our efforts on long-life low-cost operations, with two in Mali, two
in Burkina Faso and two in Ivory Coast.
BCM has extensive experience in Ghana, where it is headquartered, and we believe
it has the right set of skills and capabilities to take Nzema beyond its current
three-year mine life, for the benefit of all its stakeholders, including
employees, the government of Ghana, and local communities."
Under the sale agreement, BCM will pay Endeavour US$20 million upon closing of
the transaction, with an additional US$45 million in deferred payments to be
made over the remaining current mine life to 2019 based upon reaching certain
agreed upon milestones related to mine free cash flow generation. The
transaction is expected to close at the end of September following the approval
from the Ghanaian government.
UPDATED 2017 GUIDANCE
The Nzema sale effective date for economic purposes is July 1, 2017. To follow
reporting standards, Endeavour has deconsolidated Nzema from its full year 2017
guidance as outlined in Tables 1-3 below.
As shown in Table 1, following the sale of Nzema, the Group production guidance
for 2017 has been reduced from 600,000 - 640,000 ounces to 500,000 - 530,000
ounces.
Table 1: Production Guidance, in ounces
+-----------------+
On a 100% basis, in ounces INITIAL | UPDATED |
2017 GUIDANCE | 2017 GUIDANCE |
-----------------------------------------------+-----------------+
Agbaou 175,000 - 180,000 |175,000 - 180,000|
| |
Tabakoto 150,000 - 160,000 |150,000 - 160,000|
| |
Nzema 100,000 - 110,000 | 0 - 0 |
| |
Ity 75,000 - 80,000 |75,000 - 80,000 |
| |
Karma 100,000 - 110,000 |100,000 - 110,000|
-----------------------------------------------+-----------------+
GROUP-WIDE PRODUCTION 600,000 - 640,000 |500,000 - 530,000|
-----------------------------------------------+-----------------+
As shown in Table 2, the Group AISC is expected to decrease from $860-905/oz to
$855-900/oz, as the benefit of removing the higher-cost Nzema mine was partially
offset by corporate and sustaining exploration costs being allocated over a
smaller number of ounces at Group level.
Table 2: AISC Guidance, in $/oz
+---------------+
In $/oz INITIAL | 2017 GUIDANCE |
2017 GUIDANCE | |
---------------------------------------------+---------------+
Agbaou 660 - 700 | 660 - 700 |
| |
Tabakoto 950 - 990 | 950 - 990 |
| |
Nzema 895 - 940 | 0 - 0 |
| |
Ity 740 - 780 | 740 - 780 |
| |
Karma 750 - 800 | 750 - 800 |
---------------------------------------------+---------------+
MINE-LEVEL AISC 800 - 850 | 785 - 835 |
| |
Corporate G&A 37 - 34 | 42 - 40 |
| |
Sustaining exploration 23 - 22 | 28 - 25 |
---------------------------------------------+---------------+
GROUP AISC 860 - 905 | 855 - 900 |
---------------------------------------------+---------------+
As shown in Table 3, the corresponding guidance for the Group Free Cash Flow
before growth projects (and before working capital movement, tax and financing
costs) has also been updated. Assuming a gold price of $1,200/oz, the Free Cash
Flow for the full year is now expected to be $100 million, a decrease from the
original guidance of $125 million.
Table 3: Free Cash Flow Guidance based on Production and AISC Guidance Mid-
points, in $m
In $m $1,100/oz $1,200/oz $1,300/oz
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
NET REVENUE (based on production guidance mid- 550 600 650
point)
Mine level AISC costs (based on AISC guidance (420) (420) (420)
mid-point)
Corporate G&A (21) (21) (21)
Sustaining exploration (14) (14) (14)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
GROUP AISC MARGIN 95 145 195
Non-sustaining mine exploration (20) (20) (20)
Non-sustaining capital (25) (25) (25)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FREE CASH FLOW BEFORE GROWTH PROJECTS 50 100 150
(and before WC, tax and financing cost)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ABOUT BCM INTERNATIONAL
BCM International is one of Africa's largest mining and civil contractors, with
offices across eight countries and a long history in Ghana, where it is
headquartered.
BCM International has deep mining expertise, with in house technical staff
capable of taking a mine from start-up through commissioning and set-up of the
technical disciplines of the mine through to ongoing production.
Their experience gained in Ghana over more than 20 years working with local
cultural and business practices, workforce management, local business
relationships, tax and corporate compliance matters, banking relationships and
many other logistical issues is core to the company's business.
ABOUT NZEMA
The Nzema Gold Mine is located approximately 70km from Takoradi in the south-
west of Ghana. Endeavour holds a 90% interest in the mine, the remaining 10% is
held by the Ghanaian Government.
Nzema is an open pit mining operation with a 1.6mtpa gravity/CIL processing
facility. It commenced production in 2011 and currently employs approximately
800 workers, including full time Endeavour employees and contractors. In 2016,
Nzema produced 87,710 ounces of gold at an AISC of $1,167/oz. Nzema produced
53,334 ounces at an All-in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") of $967/oz for the first
half of 2017 and is on track to meet its full year 2017 guidance of 100,000 to
110,000 ounces at an AISC of $895-940/oz, with AISC expected to decline in the
second half of 2017 due to the grade profile continuing to improve.
ADVISORS
Endeavour's financial adviser is Standard Chartered Bank and its legal adviser
is Clayton Utz.
ENDEAVOUR CONTACT INFORMATION
Martino De Ciccio DFH Public Affairs in Toronto
VP - Strategy & Investor Relations John Vincic, Senior Advisor
+44 203 011 2719 (416) 206-0118 x.224
mdeciccio(at)endeavourmining.com jvincic(at)dfhpublicaffairs.com
Brunswick Group LLP in London
Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable(at)brunswickgroup.com
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR
Endeavour Mining is a TSX-listed intermediate gold producer, focused on
developing a portfolio of high quality mines in the prolific West-African
region, where it has established a solid operational and construction track
record.
Endeavour is ideally positioned as the major pure West-African multi-operation
gold mining company, operating 5 mines across Côte d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity),
Burkina Faso (Karma), Mali (Tabakoto), and Ghana (Nzema). In 2017, it expects to
produce between 600koz and 640koz at an AISC of US$860 to US$905/oz. Endeavour
is currently building its Houndé project in Burkina Faso, which is expected to
commence production in Q4-2017 and to become its flagship low-cost mine with an
average annual production of 190koz at an AISC of US$709/oz over an initial 10-
year mine life, based on reserves. The development of the Houndé and Ity CIL
projects are expected to lift Endeavour's group production to +900kozpa and
decrease its average AISC to circa $800/oz by 2019, while exploration aims to
extend all mine lives to +10 years.
Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" including but not
limited to, statements with respect to Endeavour's plans and operating
performance, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the timing and
amount of estimated future production, costs of future production, future
capital expenditures, and the success of exploration activities. Generally,
these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", and
"anticipates". Forward-looking statements, while based on management's best
estimates and assumptions, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause
actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by
such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks related to
the successful integration of acquisitions; risks related to international
operations; risks related to general economic conditions and credit
availability, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated
reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be
refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in
foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining
consumables, possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates;
failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents,
labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage
and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of development
or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation
of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic
developments in countries in which Endeavour operates. Although Endeavour has
attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to
differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may
be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or
intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be
accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those
anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue
reliance on forward-looking statements. Please refer to Endeavour's most recent
Annual Information Form filed under its profile at www.sedar.com for further
information respecting the risks affecting Endeavour and its business. AISC,
all-in sustaining costs at the mine level, cash costs, operating EBITDA, all-in
sustaining margin, free cash flow, net free cash flow, free cash flow per share,
net debt, and adjusted earnings are non-GAAP financial performance measures with
no standard meaning under IFRS, further discussed in the section Non-GAAP
Measures in the most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis.
