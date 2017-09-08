Versus Systems to Partner with 704Games to Provide In-Game Prizing



Vancouver, British Columbia - August 9, 2017 - Versus Systems, Inc. (CSE: VS, OTCQB: VRSSF, FRA: BMVA) today announced that the company has partnered with 704Games to provide in-game prizing in their upcoming titles.



704Games is working with Versus Systems prizing and promotions platform to provide players with opportunities for in-game prizing and real-world rewards in their upcoming titles on mobile and console. In spring 2017, 704Games released NASCAR Heat Mobile, the first authentic NASCAR racing game on mobile to feature 40 stock cars racing simultaneously. 704Games also recently announced the upcoming release of NASCAR Heat 2, which will be available on Xbox One, Playstation 4, and PC.



We think this can be a great way to bring new, exciting engagement to our games and also blend in the wide-range of sponsors across the sport, said Ed Martin, President of 704Games. Were looking forward to working with Versus to see how we can use our games to bring this to the fans.



Matthew Pierce, CEO of Versus Systems said: We are thrilled to be working with 704Games to give gamers the opportunity to win real prizes from their favorite brands inside their favorite racing games. This is a fantastic partnership for us and we look forward to building Versus prizing into all of 704Games upcoming titles.



Versus Systems, Inc. has developed a proprietary in-game conditional prizing and promotions engine that enables players to compete for and win real prizes from brands that they care about while playing their favorite games. Versus allows game developers and publishers to provide players with prizes that players can win inside their favorite games, adding a new dimension to gameplay, as well as engagement never before experienced. Versus prizing includes gear, apparel, tickets, energy drinks, and downloadable content from brands like Tier 1, Han Cholo, Rockstar Energy Drink and others. Learn more at https://www.versussystems.com.





