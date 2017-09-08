Senior Information Security Leader Steve White Joins ForgeRock as Chief Security Officer

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- the leading open platform provider of digital identity management solutions, today announced that veteran information security expert Steve White has joined the company as Chief Security Officer. Reporting directly to CEO Mike Ellis, White brings extensive cybersecurity experience coupled with deep technology skills developed over a 20-year technology career.

As ForgeRock continues to build out its digital identity offerings for the cloud, customer implementations, and Internet of Things business cases, White will transform the company's security and compliance programs into a dynamic cyber defense strategy. A business-savvy technologist with over 17 years of security experience across multiple disciplines, White has a rich history of successfully leading security-focused change for agile product engineering/operations/development organizations.

"Steve White has the ideal mix of ingenuity, skills and expertise to lead ForgeRock's information security strategy and operations as we enter the next phase of our growth," said CEO Mike Ellis. "The fastest growing segments of our business involve managing digital identities in the cloud, and customer identity and access management implementations for global brands. These types of business cases pose unique security challenges that require thorough, precise approaches through all stages from development to ongoing operations. All of us at ForgeRock are excited to have Steve leading our security efforts."

Steve comes to ForgeRock from Sonos, the wireless home sound system leader, where he oversaw the security strategy and programs for the company. He previously held senior information security positions at CenturyLink Cloud and Amazon, and also was a key leader driving the launch and growth of a cybersecurity consulting practice for Microsoft Services. Steve began his career in cybersecurity as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, holding multiple engineering and leadership roles in various Air Force cyber units.

"Digital identity is the key enabling technology powering many of the fastest-moving and challenging trends in business today, from digital transformation and the internet of things, to Open Banking, PSD2, GDPR and more," said Steve White. "Having worked in government, retail and consumer IoT, I've had firsthand experience in numerous projects and deployments where digital identity technology was required to secure personal data, devices, and things. Combining ForgeRock's transformation from a software product company to a product and services company with the amazing innovations they are driving in the digital identity space makes this an incredible opportunity, I'm thrilled to be joining the ForgeRock team."

The ForgeRock Identity Platform transforms the way hundreds of millions of customers and citizens interact with businesses and governments online, providing better security, building relationships, and enabling new cloud, mobile, and IoT offerings from any device or connected thing. ForgeRock serves hundreds of brands, including Morningstar, Vodafone, GEICO, TomTom, and Pearson, as well as governments like Norway, Canada, and Belgium, among many others. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, ForgeRock has offices in London, Bristol, Grenoble, Paris, Oslo, Singapore, Sydney and Vancouver, Washington. ForgeRock is privately held, backed by leading global venture capital firms Accel Partners, Foundation Capital, and Meritech Capital. For more information and free downloads, visit or follow ForgeRock on social media:

