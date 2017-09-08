Update on Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Investors and investment advisors are invited to listen to an update presentation on Eclipse Residential Mortgage Investment Corporation ("Eclipse") (TSX: ERM) hosted by Don Ross of MCAP Financial Corporation. Eclipse is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ERM. Eclipse Investors may listen to the update presentation on Brompton's website by clicking on the following link:

In addition, investors can access the second quarter financial results along with management's discussion and analysis on sedar.com or by visiting the company's website.

Eclipse's investment objectives are to acquire and maintain a diversified portfolio comprised primarily of single family residential mortgages that seeks to preserve capital and generate sufficient income to permit Eclipse to pay monthly dividends to shareholders. The current dividend amount is $0.0625 per Common share per month representing a current yield of 7.4% per annum based on the closing market price on August 3, 2017. Since inception on June 28, 2013 to June 30, 2017, ERM has generated an 8.0% per annum total return on net book value, while growing its net book value per share by 4.3%.

About Brompton Funds

Brompton Funds, a division of Brompton Group which was founded in 2000, is an experienced investment fund manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Brompton's investment solutions include TSX traded funds, mutual funds, hedge funds and flow-through limited partnerships. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton's investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email or visit our website at .

About MCAP Financial Corporation

One of Canada's largest mortgage financing companies, MCAP Financial Corporation ("MCAP") originates and services all mortgages for Eclipse. MCAP has more than 20 years of experience underwriting and servicing Canadian Single Family Residential Mortgages, with over $60 billion in mortgage assets managed for banks, lifecos, credit unions and institutional investors.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to Eclipse, to the future outlook of Eclipse and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of Eclipse. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

