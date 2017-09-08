UPDATE - Dewmar International BMC, Inc. Takes Steps to Secure Intellectual Property Related to Cannabinoids and the Treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

Dewmar to Pursue Licensing Strategy for Platform Technology Related to Delivery of Cannabinoids

(firmenpresse) - NEW ORLEANS, LA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- (the "Company") (OTC PINK: DEWM) today announced that it has filed documents with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the treatment of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) using cannabinoids.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a growing problem in the United States that is poised to reach epidemic proportions over the near future. PTSD currently affects about 7 million Americans. PTSD can occur at any age and is usually accompanied by symptoms such as depression, anxiety, insomnia, substance abuse, and other anxiety disorders.

Years of war in Afghanistan and Iraq have brought post-traumatic stress disorder among military personnel to the immediate attention of the general public. The United States Department of Veterans Affairs estimates that over 30% of all Vietnam veterans have PTSD and 10% of all Gulf War veterans have PTSD. This growing disease also affects 11% of all veterans of the war in Afghanistan and 20% of Iraqi War veterans. Although PTSD has recently just garnered attention, it is a serious problem that can affect non-military people.

Dr. Donisha Dunn-Lombard, M.D., a Clinical Psychiatrist from New Orleans, Louisiana and a member of Dewmar International's Medical Advisory Board commented, "Some people may associate the term post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) with combat veterans but actually PTSD can affect any one who has experienced or witnessed a traumatic event such as an assault, natural disaster, or car accident. Someone suffering from PTSD can have significant impairment in their functioning at work, at home, and in personal relationships."

Dewmar is creating an extensive portfolio of intellectual property related to cannabinoids and innovative delivery systems of these cannabinoids (CBDs) to treat people afflicted with lung disease, Parkinson's Disease and PTSD. This platform technology can be used to deliver not only cannabinoids but also a multitude of adjunct therapies including vitamins, supplements and prescription medications to bypass the traditional digestive tract which eradicates a majority of the active ingredients therefore causing an increase and dosing with an increased potential for side-effects. However, with the implementation of innovative delivery systems; lower, yet highly effective dosing can be delivered to keep cost to patients more affordable

Like companies such as Alza Corporation and Anesta Corp., which have built highly successful companies after inventing a new way to deliver existing drugs; Dewmar is pursuing a platform technology to deliver cannabinoids in a metered dose with a rapid onset of action. In the case of Alza which was ultimately bought out by Johnson & Johnson for $10 billion, the company was built with products such as the Duragesic patch. The Duragesic® patch delivered fentanyl through a patch which was placed on the skin. Anesta Corp, a small Utah-based company, also found a new way to deliver fentanyl which was one of the most studied and used opioids in the world. Anesta created Fentanyl Actiq® which was fentanyl on a delivery platform that functioned as a sophisticated lollipop for indications such as breakthrough cancer pain. Anesta was eventually bought by Cephalon and today, Anesta is a division of Teva Pharmaceutical.

, Chief Executive Officer of Dewmar International commented, "Helping to develop more effective therapies and delivery mechanisms for PTSD patients is important to me after visiting the psych department of the largest VA Health System in the U.S., -- Los Angeles -- as a special guest of the because my heart goes out to my fellow disabled veterans. I am thankful for my rare, invaluable experience as Chief Pharmacist and Head of Regulatory Affairs at pharmaceutical gas manufacturer in the Baton Rouge area back when I was pursuing my doctoral and post-graduate business school studies."

It is the Dewmar's goal to utilize the pharmaceutical sciences experience and education of its CEO, Marco Moran DPh, MS, MBA, to secure intellectual property assets related to marijuana and most importantly, the precise delivery of medical marijuana and its constituents and/or by products to dramatically build the value of the company over the next year. Dewmar management has identified PTSD as a key area of therapeutic need and we plan on applying significant resources over the next year to this area of medicine where more effective treatments are desperately needed.

is a certified service-disabled veteran-owned business concern, new product development, manufacturing and brand management company. Established in 2003, Dewmar's primary business strategy has been in creating high profit margins with functional foods and beverages, such as ; the longest placement period of all relaxation beverages in history and ; the top selling relaxation brownie in the U.S. market. The company has offices in Clinton, MS; Houston, TX: Denver, CO and New Orleans, LA. Dewmar was rated by the as one of the State's top 15 publicly traded companies.

The Company recently hosted an investor's conference call on Thursday, August 3, 2017 to provide information about the history of the Company along with its future goals. Domestic callers can access the replay of the call by dialing (844) 512-2921 while international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the pin number is 6753125. The replay will be available through August 10, 2017 at 11:59 pm EST.

