Shoppers are 48% More Likely to Drop Off Slow Sites Before the First Page Loads, Says Mobify Mobile Commerce Insights 2017 Q2 Report

Retailers must deliver mobile websites that start fast & stay fast to keep shoppers engaged & converting

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- The makes the strongest case yet for the connection between speed, engagement, and conversions. The report cautions that a new performance indicator called the "pre-bounce rate" shows that retailers are losing customers before the first page even loads. With , such new, speed-focused metrics are indicative of just how much today's impatient mobile shoppers expect immediacy -- and how important it has become to create shopping sites that start fast and stay fast.

The Mobify analyzes shopper data from large retail ecommerce sites between April 1 to June 30, 2017, providing benchmarks and actionable data. It includes a spotlight on how the leading beauty brand reduced pre-bounce rates with mobile engagement best practices and new mobile technologies including a and .

"Mobile shoppers are constantly interrupted -- it's an entirely different context than desktop shopping," said Mobify CEO Igor Faletski. "To be successful, retailers need to have mobile websites that perform as well as native apps, which -- until now -- has been impossible."

Ecommerce PWAs are shopping websites that provide the fast, seamless experience of a native app on the web. They work together with AMP to instantly load landing pages from search results -- the median load time for AMP pages is 1.1 second compared to the average landing page load time of 6 seconds. Key findings from the latest quarterly update from Mobify indicate:

Users who convert spend 12.7% of their session waiting for pages to load, while users who don't convert spend 23.4% of their session waiting for pages to load.

The average landing page takes 6 seconds to load; at 15 seconds the probability of pre-bounce increases 48%.

Cutting the load time down from 15 seconds to 5 seconds increases pageviews 21% for returning users and 16% for new users.

With the new PWAs, shoppers spend less time waiting for pages to load, so they can complete a task (like making a purchase) much faster, the report states. The report further indicates that, for optimal conversion rates, shoppers should spend less than 15% of their session waiting for pages to load. Shoppers who spend 25% of their visit waiting for pages to load are half as likely to convert as shoppers who spend 10% of their time waiting.

"Creating a website that starts fast and stays fast is clearly an important part of keeping shoppers engaged and converting," said Faletski. "These findings should help brands and retailers compare benchmarks from our large volume of mobile shopper data, monitor a metric they haven't considered before, and learn how to speed up their sites to increase engagement and conversions."

Download the .

is the #1 provider of Progressive Web Apps for ecommerce for retailers and brands that want to close the gap between desktop and mobile conversion rates, keep up with customer expectations and win loyal customer relationships. The Mobify Platform delivers a unified customer experience across mobile web and apps, while building customer relationships through push notifications and store drivers. Leading global brands including Lancôme (Mobile Commerce winner 2017 Internet Retailer Excellence Awards), Crabtree & Evelyn, Paula's Choice, Carnival Cruise Line, London Drugs, Burlington, PureFormulas, Superdry, Columbia, eXtra Electronics, and ThinkGeek generate extensive revenue through the Mobify Platform and rely on Mobify to grow their customer lifetime value.

Mobify® is a registered trademark of Mobify. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

