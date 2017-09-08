Find The Best European Oak For Construction Beams & Building Work With This Shropshire Timber Supplier

An oak and timber for construction supplier in Shropshire has updated its site with more information about its products and services. It can help people with their construction needs by offering the best quality oak from Europe.

(firmenpresse) - Border Hardwood Limited, of Shropshire, a premier oak supplier in the UK, has updated its site with new content and advertising its services and products. The oak supplier prides itself on sourcing its timber from renewable sources, as it recognises the strain that is being placed on the environment by irresponsible merchants, and always processes its oak professionally.



More information can be found at: http://borderhardwood.com.



The company site explains that Border Hardwood is a traditional, yet modern European oak importer, and purpose built its site in Shropshire so that it has the perfect position to suit the needs of its clients and customers.



It offers flexible and high quality wood supplies and offers customers numerous options on finish, having fitted a Hundegger 8 head moulder, which has the ability to mould sections up to 400mm in one pass.



The company is constantly evolving and seeking to improve efficiency, and its this approach that has led to its customers getting a faster, more efficient delivery service on its orders.



Border Hardwood specialises in European oak, but also offers other products, with offer 400 different items to choose from.



It is a premier supplier of oak beams in Shropshire, and prides itself on offering the highest quality oak beams available, helping customers to bring character to their projects, regardless of what they are constructing or renovating.



Oak beams provided by Border Hardwood can be used for framed extensions, framed garages, swimming pools, extensions and more. The oak can also be used for fireplace beams and surrounds, with a multitude of different grades and sizes available.



In addition to this, Border Hardwood can offer oak timber sawn to size, predominantly operating across the western half of the country, with a nationwide delivery service.



The oak timber itself comes from specialist mills in Europe that offer the best quality and range, so customers are only getting the highest rated product for their construction needs.





http://www.borderhardwood.com



Border Hardwood Limited

http://www.borderhardwood.com

E17 - E18, WEM INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, Soulton Rd

Wem

United Kingdom

