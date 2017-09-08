Birst Recognized on Constellation ShortList(TM) for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms

ShortList Recognizes Leading Cloud BI Solutions That Help Companies Gain Deep Insights From Internal and External Data

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- , an Infor company and a leader in Cloud Business Intelligence (BI) and Analytics for the Enterprise, today announced that it has been named to the Constellation ShortList for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms.

According to Doug Henschen, Vice President and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research, "Cloud-based business intelligence offerings do more than just ease the burden of deploying and administering infrastructure and software. Cloud BI can help companies gain deep, contextual insights from combinations of internal and external data.

"In fact," Henschen noted, "Constellation Research believes that by 2020, 60 percent of mission-critical data will be accessed rather than owned by enterprises, with external sources including SaaS apps, social networks, third-party enrichment data and partner information."

The Birst networked business analytics platform empowers business users to connect to a new level of trusted insights -- delivering business analytics that are "Connected," "Smart," "Trusted" and "Enterprise Class."

With Birst, business users can transform raw data into connected insights quickly and effortlessly. Connected insights means people can connect their prepared data to a network of analytics, enriching their own insights and those of others throughout the organization via Birst's enterprise-scale, multi-tenant cloud architecture. Birst enables people to extend their analytics, data models and visualizations through a seamless, networked integration of data and analytics deployments across their organizations.

Brad Peters, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Birst, said, "We are delighted to be named to the Constellation ShortList for Cloud-Based BI and Analytics Platforms for the third update in a row. We believe the Constellation ShortList recognizes that Birst is a modern, cloud-architected, enterprise analytics solution that helps enterprises make smarter decisions faster, so they can improve their businesses.

"Our platform uses smart technology to connect users and lead them to trusted insights," Peters added. "And our multi-tenant cloud architecture enables organizations to start with a few users and quickly scale up to thousands of users in their enterprises."

The Constellation ShortList for Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms evaluated more than 25 solutions categorized in this market. The list is determined by client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research.

Providers of Cloud-Based Business Intelligence and Analytics solutions were evaluated by Constellation Research, based on their ability to meet the following criteria:

Multi-tenant delivery of business intelligence platform and descriptive and diagnostic analytics services

Data-management capabilities, including data integration and self-service data preparation

Breadth of analysis tools, including dashboarding, data visualization and basic forecasting and predictive capabilities

Mobile reporting, visualization, analysis

Support for services-based delivery of insights into internal and external applications

Rich collaboration features for authors, analysts and consumers

To experience how easy it is to use Birst and connect to a new level of trusted insights, sign up for a . With the Birst free trial, business users can access data with pre-set, smart analytic connectors, prepare data with instant feedback in a consumer-grade UX, relate data accurately with smart suggestions, visualize analytics, discover new insights and more.

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

Birst is an advanced networked business analytics platform. Organizations can achieve a new level of trusted insight and decision making by connecting their data and people via a network of analytics services. Birst scales from individuals to the enterprise in a manner that is smart, connected, and scalable. Learn more at .

Infor builds business software for specific industries in the cloud. With 16,000 employees and more than 90,000 customers in over 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit .

Constellation Research is an award-winning, Silicon Valley-based strategic advisory and futurist research firm. Constellation's analysts serve as innovation advisors for leaders and Global 2000 organizations navigating the challenges of business-model disruption and transformation. Unlike legacy analyst firms, Constellation works closely with solution providers, partners, and its Constellation Executive Network of innovative buy-side leaders, C-suite executives and board of directors to lead the way in disrupting technology and research coverage areas. The goal -- deliver to clients what they need to achieve valuable business results.

For more information about Constellation Research, visit .

