HYBRID Software integrates Proofscope into Cerm's Web4labels

(PresseBox) - ysschaert, managing director of HYBRID Software NV. ?The huge synergies resulted in the two companies working together, which created some very exciting opportunities for printers, who increasingly have to automate their entire printing process rather than just pre-press. Success lies in innovation and it is important that we keep developing tools to ensure the most efficient working environment. This is exactly what we have achieved with this latest announcement.?

Geert Van Damme is managing director of Cerm. ?The new direct link means that customers do not need a separate password and they can open the PROOFSCOPE viewer via our W4L software,? he says. ?Cerm MIS operators can utilise the PROOFSCOPE viewer to have an identical platform to the customer and see exactly what they are seeing. In addition, customers can delegate approval of work to others without the need for complex workflows at the printer?s end.?

One of the first implementations of the new direct link was at Belgium packaging printer Du Caju Printing. Bart Bliki is pre-press manager at the company, which is based in Erpe-Mere.

?After a short test period we decided to use HYBRID Software?s PROOFSCOPE for the approval of all jobs from every customer,? says Bart Bliki. ?This gives customers the opportunity to route their internal approval processes to best suit their structure and it gives us one final approval via one channel. The simplicity and clarity of this has resulted in enormous saving in time, while the integration of PROOFSCOPE with our Cerm MIS allows our operators to follow product approvals in real-time.?

Visitors to Labelexpo, 25th - 28th September, Brussels, will be able to speak to experts from HYBRID Software on stand 8A10 and from Cerm on stand 6A42.

ABOUT CERM

Founded in 1983, Cerm offers a modular, process-efficient solution designed to meet the specific needs of narrow web printers around the world. Cerm is an independent vendor, partnering with industry leaders to form a complete end-to-end business solution for its customers. Headquartered in Belgium, Cerm has an installed based in Europe, Australia and North America, with local support. Cerm is part of the Heidelberg group.



For more information visit: www.cerm.net



With offices in Belgium, Germany, Italy and the US plus a global partner network, HYBRID Software is a software development company focused on innovative productivity tools for the graphic arts industry. HYBRID Software's CLOUDFLOW workflow, PACKZ editor and integration products offer a unique set of advantages that include native PDF workflows, vendor-independent solutions based on industry standards, scalable technology and low cost of ownership. These products are used by hundreds of customers worldwide in all areas of pre-press and print, including labels and packaging, folding cartons, corrugated, wide format and digital printing.

For more information visit: www.hybridsoftware.com





Company information / Profile:

With offices in Belgium, Germany, Italy and the US plus a global partner network, HYBRID Software is a software development company focused on innovative productivity tools for the graphic arts industry. HYBRID Software's CLOUDFLOW workflow, PACKZ editor and integration products offer a unique set of advantages that include native PDF workflows, vendor-independent solutions based on industry standards, scalable technology and low cost of ownership. These products are used by hundreds of customers worldwide in all areas of pre-press and print, including labels and packaging, folding cartons, corrugated, wide format and digital printing.

For more information visit: www.hybridsoftware.com





PressRelease by

HYBRID Software GmbH

Date: 08/09/2017 - 17:37

Language: English

News-ID 555932

Character count: 3133

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: HYBRID Software GmbH

Stadt: .08.2017 (PresseBox) - HYBRID Software and Cerm have strengthened their already close working relati





Number of hits: 92



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease