Enel Finance International N.V.: Half-year Report

Enel Finance International N.V.: dissemination of 2017 interim financial statements

(firmenpresse) - AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Today, August 9, 2017, Enel Finance International N.V. announces the dissemination of its 2017 interim financial statements, for the period ended on June 30th, 2017 in accordance with article 5:25 d of the Netherlands Act on Financial Supervision ("Wet op het financieel toezicht").

These interim financial statements can be downloaded from the ENEL website: for the Italian version: ; for the English version: .

Contacts:

RNS

Customer

Services

0044-207797-4400

PressRelease by

ENEL Finance International N.V.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 08/09/2017 - 16:52

Language: English

News-ID 555934

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ENEL Finance International N.V.

Stadt: AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS





Number of hits: 79



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease