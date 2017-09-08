Enel Finance International N.V.: Half-year Report

Enel Finance International N.V.: dissemination of 2017 interim financial statements
ID: 555934
(firmenpresse) - AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Today, August 9, 2017, Enel Finance International N.V. announces the dissemination of its 2017 interim financial statements, for the period ended on June 30th, 2017 in accordance with article 5:25 d of the Netherlands Act on Financial Supervision ("Wet op het financieel toezicht").
These interim financial statements can be downloaded from the ENEL website: for the Italian version: ; for the English version: .
SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces the publication of an article discussing (CSE: FFT) (OTCQB: FFRMF) and fea ...
ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- The State of Florida added 18,100 private sector jobs during the month of July, according to the which is produced by ADP®, a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, in collaborat ...
ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- The State of Texas added 22,200 private sector jobs during the month of July, according to the which is produced by ADP®, a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, in collaboratio ...
ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- The State of Illinois added 6,800 private sector jobs during the month of July, according to the which is produced by ADP®, a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, in collaborat ...