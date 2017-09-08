/ Investment Services & Trading


Enel Finance International N.V.: Half-year Report

Enel Finance International N.V.: dissemination of 2017 interim financial statements

ID: 555934
(firmenpresse) - AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Today, August 9, 2017, Enel Finance International N.V. announces the dissemination of its 2017 interim financial statements, for the period ended on June 30th, 2017 in accordance with article 5:25 d of the Netherlands Act on Financial Supervision ("Wet op het financieel toezicht").

These interim financial statements can be downloaded from the ENEL website: for the Italian version: ; for the English version: .

Contacts:
RNS
Customer
Services
0044-207797-4400



Date: 08/09/2017 - 16:52
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: ENEL Finance International N.V.
Stadt: AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS


